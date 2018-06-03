It’s never too late to celebrate! Though Kat Von D and Leafar Seyer officially tied the knot in February, the happy couple opted for a later celebration with friends and family.

The 36-year-old makeup mogul and the 42-year-old singer hosted an extravagant red-themed wedding party on Saturday, June 2, to honor their courtship — and have a little fun!

Seyer posted a stunning photo on Instagram of Von D wearing an all-red gown and veil by designer Adolfo Sanchez along with a horned headpiece before the celebration, writing, “In a couple hours I’ll be walking down the aisle with the love of my life @thekatvond ENVIDA Y EN MUERTE.”

The tattoo artist also shared a photo on Friday, June 1, showing her holding three red carnations and wrote, “Such a beautifully emotional day today. Tomorrow, @prayers and I will have our wedding ceremony for our close friends + family. This has been the sweetest, most stress-free experience where we continuosly fell in love with each other all over again with each day counting down. This is a photo of 3 carnations that our dear friends @majestyblack brought us tonight after our rehearsal and soundcheck. Red carnations are @prayers favourite flower, and the 3 represent him, me, and our sweet baby boy we are adding to our family. All I can say right now is that i am so grateful for my dear friends, and for my sweet husband. ❤ Lastly, thank you all for all the love and for understanding that starting tomorrow we will most likely be stepping away from our phones for a while to be as present as possible on such a beautiful day. X”

Prior to their big day, the couple — who are expecting their first child together later this year — cherished the moments leading up to their celebration.

“TWO MORE DAYS UNTIL OUR WEDDING. @prayers,” Von D captioned a sweet Instagram pic of the couple. She also added “load- in for the wedding begins …” alongside a pic of decorations to her Story at the time.

The LA Ink alum revealed their marriage in a social media post in February, just one week after the pair announced their engagement.

“Today, I married my soul’s mate, my mind’s twin, my best friend,” she captioned a photo holding her groom’s hand, which showed off their silver wedding bands and matching black nail polish.

And if that wasn’t enough excitement for one year, Von D revealed their pregnancy news in an Instagram post in May. “It’s a boy,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself and the “Prayers” singer where she can be seen cradling her baby bump in a button-down dress.

Von D and Seyer sparked dating rumors in December 2015 when they first began posting pictures of one another on social media. Since then, the duo hasn’t been shy to share intimate moments from their relationship together.

Prior to her marriage to Seyer, the tattoo artist was married to Oliver Peck from 2003 to 2007. She also had high-profile engagements to Jesse James in 2011 and DJ Deadmau5 from 2012 to 2013. She was briefly linked to actor Steve-O from 2015 to 2016.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!