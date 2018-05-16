Celebs were out and about this week, from Rihanna looking stylish in NYC, to U2 putting on a performance, to Conan O’Brien munching on an olive oil cake with a friend. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— Kate Bosworth attended the Coalition to Abolish Slavery and Trafficking (CAST)’s 20th annual “From Slavery To Freedom” gala at the City Market Social House in Downtown L.A. CAST is an L.A.-based non-profit organization that is one of the leaders in the fight against human trafficking, known for its model of trafficking rapid response and rehabilitation and empowerment of survivors.

— Tamera Mowry stopped by the Daytime Emmys Golden Gift Lounge where guests scored Biaggi Luggage, Safi Kalmia jewelry, skin technology by Foreo and a trip from Turks and Caicos Tourism at the Pasadena Civic.

— Christie Brinkley chatted with friends at The Cinema Society & Lindt Chocolate screening of Paramount Pictures’ Book Club with an afterparty at Omar’s at Vaucluse.

— Tiffani Thiessen talked about women empowerment at the L.A. Times Food Bowl Forces in Food event at the Hedley & Bennett Factory in L.A.

— Rihanna rocked a Lack of Color Velveteen Cap while out and about in NYC.

— Trina Turk and INC International Concepts celebrated the launch of their summer capsule collection with a poolside lunch at Simon House in Beverly Hills.

— Lala Kent sipped on Louis XIII cognac aboard their private yacht soiree in Cannes hosted by WanderLuxxe Concierge and Henry Kellem.

— Princess Cruises and the original cast of The Love Boat received an honorary star plaque on the Hollywood Walk of Fame outside of the Doby Theatre.

— Kandi Burruss launched the Kandi Cares foundation to support, empower and uplift single parent families and hosted an annual event to celebrate single moms who have overcome the odds to be successful in their own right while raising children.

Photo credit: Freddyo

— Rachel McCord came out to support the Waves of Love charity fundraiser hosted by A Walk On Water, surf therapy for special needs kids, at the Annenberg Community Beach House in Santa Monica.

— U2 performed a visual and auditory masterpiece woven together by a number of political and anti-hate themes at their eXPERIENCE and iNNOCENCE tour stop at the L.A. Forum.

— Real Housewives of New York City’s Ramona Singer, Tinsley Mortimer and Carole Radziwill gossiped over manicures at Haven Spa in NYC.

— Nastia Liukin was a keynote speaker at The Ruth Cheatham Foundation Gala at The Omni in Dallas.

— Karrueche Tran helped kick off the new premium portfolio at the BACARDÍ Rum Room in NYC.

Photo credit: Getty Images

— O’Brien had dinner with a friend at Upper East Side greek eatery Avra Madison where they enjoyed a Greek salad, sashimi and olive oil cake for dessert.

— DJ Ruckus and Shanina Shaik attended TAO Group’s Jonathan Schwartz’s blow out 35th birthday celebration with a dinner party at Vandal and afterparty at Marquee New York.

