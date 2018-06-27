Celebs were out and about this week, from Bella Hadid partying in Paris, to Demi Lovato putting on a show-stopping performance, to hosting a dinner for her activewear line. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— Kate Hudson, wearing Seraphine jeans, and Danny Fujikawa took a stroll in front of Jason Naylor’s mural while out and about in NYC.

— John Mayer joined friends at LAVO Italian Restaurant in NYC for a late night dinner and dined on LAVO’s one-pound meatball, a seafood tower and penne arrabiata.

— FabFitFun announced a collaboration with Pinterest to create the first ever Pinterest Box, which will include products aligned with key trends identified in The Pinterest 100, Pinterest’s annual forecast that shows top trends across all categories.

— Francia Raisa attended the Unlikely Heroes Nights of Freedom L.A. with Tito’s Handmade Vodka and BeatBox Beverages in Hollywood.

— Hadid attended The h.wood Group’s Poppy takeover of the L’Arc Paris nightclub while celebrating Paris Fashion Week in Paris.

— Olivia Culpo celebrated the first day of summer at the Sound of Rum Sessions Summer Kick-Off event with BACARDÍ and Major Lazer in Chicago.

— Tyga celebrates BET Weekend at Avenue Los Angeles presented by Rémy Martin in L.A.

— RuPaul’s Drag Race season 10 contestant Yuhua Hamasaki stopped by the Esthetica MD spa in Englewood, New Jersey, to get some beauty services.

— Christina Aguilera and fiancé Matthew Rutler enjoyed a date night at Sleep No More, the immersive theatrical spectacle based on Macbeth at The McKittrick Hotel in NYC.

— Bruce Willis partied at Marquee Nightclub in NYC.

— Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez shopped for their kids at Blue & Cream in East Hampton.

— Kandi Burruss attended the 2018 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards in Beverly Hills.

— Stewart hosted a dinner at Sunset Tower to celebrate her collection TLA by Morgan Stewart.

— 6 Shore Road opened their pop-up space at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills.

— Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross enjoyed the CÎROC French Smash Cocktail at TGI Fridays in L.A.

— Vita Coco and Netflix’s Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski celebrated NYC Pride with the debut of the new Vita Coco Sparkling beverage collection and partnership with The Free Ride.

— The Accessory Junkie launched their new Summer Collection at their Junkie Clubhouse pop-up at the Malibu Lumber Yard.

— We-Vibe, the leader in premium intimate products and inventor of the first-ever couples vibrator, hosted a fun evening of cocktails, bites and summer sexploration tips from Dr. Jess O’Reilly at Pleasure Chest in West Hollywood.

— J.K. Simmons attended the Fringe Festival play I Died Today starring David Garelik at The Actors Company in L.A.

— Florida Project star Bria Vinaite, was spotted celebrating her 25th birthday at Seafood Brasserie Legasea at Moxy Times Square.

— Olivia Palermo attended the Peninsula Paris’ “Made in California” summer kick-off party.

— Nick Cannon hosted the Laffy Taffy Chief Laugh Officer comedy show at the Laugh Factory.

— Derek Jeter participated in the nine-hole celebrity scramble during the PGA Tour at the American Family Insurance Open on the Champions Tour to raise money for American Family Children’s Hospital.

— Lovato played “Sober” live for the first time at Rock in Rio Lisbon, livestreamed exclusively on LiveXLive.

— Alison Brie took a stroll in NYC while wearing the latest AYR Bomb Pop Jeans.

— Maggie Q. hung out on set of her LAPALME Magazine cover shoot with Creative Director and celebrity stylist Derek Warburton.

— Jonathan Van Ness strutted his stuff for Smirnoff vodka at the gay pride parade in NYC its as a part of the brand’s 2018 “Love Wins” campaign.

— The Chainsmokers performed at The Fillmore in Philadelphia exclusively for American Airlines Mastercard cardholders.

— Zedd and an entourage of friends including Nina Dobrev stopped into Vandal for a late dinner in NYC.

— YouTube star and beauty icon Jackie Aina celebrated the launch of her collaboration with cosmetics brand Too Faced, expanding the shade range of their bestselling “Born This Way” foundation for women of color.

— Meek Mill hosted a dinner for 30 people at TAO Downtown in NYC.

— EJ Johnson cooled off and listened to music by Shangela and The Royal House of Labija at NYLON’s NYC Pride Party at The Dream Hotel Midtown sponsored by Bumble.

