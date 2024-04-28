As Kate Hudson gears up to launch her music career, she remembers being told she was “too old” to do so.

“There was someone who said to me — and it kind of jarred me a little — it was when I was in my early 30s, and they basically said, ‘It’s done, it’s passed. You can’t, you’re too old.’ And you know, for me, it wasn’t just about being a performer, it was about wanting to write music,” Hudson, now 45, said in an interview with CBS’ Sunday Morning, which aired on Sunday, April 28.

“So it kind of, like, kind of resonated there for a bit,” she said. “And then I was like, ‘Eh, f–k you.’ No, no one tells me what to do.”

Hudson is set to release her debut album, Glorious, on May 17. When asked how long she had been writing songs for, the Almost Famous star answered, “Really poorly, my whole life. I guess I wasn’t ready for it until now.”

Related: Hudson Family Guide: Meet the Other Side of Oliver and Kate Hudson's Fam While fans are familiar with one half of Oliver and Kate Hudson’s famous family, the other half is lesser known. The siblings are the eldest two children of actor and musician Bill Hudson. Bill welcomed the pair with his ex-wife Goldie Hawn, to whom he was married from 1976 to 1982. He later tied the […]

But what makes her ready to start pursuing music in earnest now? “I just don’t care anymore about what people think, probably,” she explained. “It was never right, whether it was my own stuff or feeling afraid to mess up my movie career — just never felt right. Until now. I’m just doing it.”

Hudson is the daughter of actress Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson of the 1970s band The Hudson Brothers. In that sense, one could say that music and songwriting run in Kate’s blood. “Those Hudson Brothers are crazy-talented musicians and wonderful songwriters. My dad’s a great songwriter,” she said but noted that she and her father don’t have much of a relationship.

(Hawn and Bill married in 1976 and also share son Oliver Hudson, who was born two months after they got married. The couple split in 1980.)

Related: Everything Siblings Kate, Oliver Hudson Have Said About Childhood, Family Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson have an enviable sibling bond where they can talk about anything and everything. The two actors are the children of actress Goldie Hawn and ex-husband Bill Hudson. Hawn and Bill split in 1980, nearly 35 years before he publicly disowned Kate and Oliver. In a 2015 interview with the Daily […]

“But it’s like, you know, it’s warming up,” Hudson said. “There’s warming up [with] this all happening. But it’ll be whatever it will be, you know? I have no expectation of that with my father. It’s like, I just want him to be happy.”

Kate also confirmed that, along with the release of her album, she will go on tour. “It just feels, like, normal,” she said of playing live shows. “They say like, when you’re ready to solo for the first time you should be kicking the instructor out the plane, like, ‘Get out of here! I’m ready!’ And that’s kind of what I feel like right now. I just feel like I’m ready to do it. I don’t have the fear. I just have excitement. It’s wild.”