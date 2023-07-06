Princess Kate couldn’t hide her happiness over Prince William’s recent polo win and gave him a smooch to celebrate.

The Princess of Wales, 41, was photographed embracing her husband, also 41, on Thursday, July 6, at the Royal Charity Polo Day at Guards Polo Club in Windsor, England. Once the Prince of Wales exited the field, Kate met him and kissed him on the cheek in a rare display of public affection.

Kate wore a long-sleeved light blue dress with her hair down and subtle gold jewelry as she took in the match. William, meanwhile, wore his polo uniform which consists of white jeans, a belt and a white and blue shirt with the No. 4 on both the back and sleeves in red.

The Duke of Cambridge rode in the event for the U.S. Polo Association and helped his team win 3-2. In addition to rooting for William from the sidelines, Kate was seen taking beside her spouse during the prize presentation.

Kate’s sweet interaction with William comes one day after she turned heads for playfully tapping the prince on his butt during her father-in-law, King Charles III’s Scottish coronation ceremony.

The couple — who share children Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 — joined the monarch, 74, on Wednesday, July 5, in Edinburgh for his crowing. Queen Camilla was also honored at the St. Giles Cathedral on Wednesday, one month after Charles and Camilla, 75, were crowned at London’s Westminster Abbey.

Charles ascended the British throne in September 2022 following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled the country for 70 years. The late queen’s eldest son was later honored with a multi-day celebration in May to mark his official reign.

While Charles’ youngest son, Prince Harry, made the trip from the U.S. to London for the May 6 coronation, he has since remained back in California with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children: Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2.

“Coming through such a short window of time implies that he wanted to be there to honor and support his father,” royal historian Gareth Russell exclusively told Us on May 9, referring to Harry’s choice to be in the U.K. for less than 48 hours. “Leaving again so quickly suggests that maybe relations with the rest of the family and his stepmother and his eldest brother are not yet restored.”

Harry, 38, has been at odds with his relatives since 2020 when he and Meghan, 41, stepped back from their duties as senior royals and relocated to the States. Tension drew after Harry released his 2023 memoir, Spare, in which he slammed his family and called William his “archnemesis.”

Royal expert Nick Bullen exclusively told Us in May that Harry “did have a conversation with his father the night before” the coronation. The prince, however, “didn’t have any interactions” with his sibling or his sister-in-law.

Despite the ongoing feud with Harry, William had a fun-filled past few months. “William’s friends had the idea to take him out to a nightclub for his birthday,” an insider exclusively told Us on June 28 of William’s celebration earlier that month. “William was skeptical at first but then decided to step out of his comfort zone and do something he hasn’t done in years. He wound up having an amazing time!”

William “loosened up and cut a rug with his guy friends,” who want to make the nightclub outing “a new tradition,” the source revealed, adding that the royal also had a “special dinner with the kids” on his actual birthday.