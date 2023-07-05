The British royal family stepped out in style to celebrate King Charles III’s official Scotland coronation ceremony.

Queen Camilla, Prince William and Princess Kate were among the senior royals in attendance at the Wednesday, July 5, coronation service held at St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh. The event comes two months after Charles, 74, was officially crowned as the United Kingdom’s new sovereign — as well as Camilla, 75, as Queen — on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London.

Charles, Camilla and William, 41, all wore royal robes for the Scottish ceremony, though they were different from the ones worn at the monarch’s May crowning. Rather than sporting the English flag’s red, white and blue, the royal trio each donned green velvet robes with a royal blue sash.

Kate, 41, opted to rock a pop of color after matching her and William’s daughter, Princess Charlotte, 8, in white Alexander McQueen gowns at the May coronation. The Duchess of Cambridge sported a bright blue coat dress by Catherine Walker & Co., a garment she previously wore for the royal family’s Easter Mass on April 9 and for Commonwealth Day in March 2022. She completed the monochromatic look with a matching hat, purse and heels.

Scroll below to see every look from Charles’ Scotland coronation: