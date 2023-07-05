Princess Kate was a vision in blue at King Charles’ coronation celebration in Scotland on Wednesday, July 5.

The 41-year-old Princess of Wales was a must-see in a Catherine Walker & Co coat dress for the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication at St. Giles’ Cathedral — which honored Charles and Queen Camilla’s May 6 crowning.

Kate’s vibrant ensemble featured a plush velvet collar and a tailored silhouette. The U.K. native paired the piece – which she previously wore to an Easter church service at St. George’s Chapel on April 9 — with a cobalt pumps, a Philip Treacy fascinator and pearl-drop earrings that once belonged to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana. Kate further accessorized with Queen Elizabeth II’s Four Row Japanese Pearl Choker.

The Duchess of Cambridge first wore the necklace at Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021 and again at Elizabeth’s funeral in September 2022.

Kate attended the Wednesday event alongside her husband, Prince William, who donned his Royal Air Force uniform, Garter Sash with the Lesser George, RAF Wings and medals from the Golden Jubilee, Diamond Jubilee, Platinum Jubilee and his father’s coronation.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

William, 41, also wore his Royal Air Force uniform as well as the Order of the Thistle Robe to Charles’ official coronation in London, while Kate, for her part, sported formal red and blue robes of the Royal Victorian Order atop an ivory Alexander McQueen gown with embroidered roses, thistle, daffodil and shamrocks. The princess — who shares son Prince George, 9, Prince Louis, 5, and daughter Princess Charlotte, 8, with William — also turned heads at the celebration with a silver headpiece made by Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen. Charlotte wore a similar accessory and matched her mother with an updo for the special event.

George, meanwhile, played a big role in his grandfather’s big day, serving as one of four Pages of Honor during the procession through the Nave of Westminster Abbey in London. He walked behind Charles, 74, in a sharp red coat and black pants, holding onto the train of a long robe as the king approached the Chair of State.

The young prince is second in line for the British throne. His participation in Charles’ coronation made him the youngest future monarch to be formally involved in such a ceremony. (Charles was just 4 years old when his late mother was crowned in 1953 and did not have an official role in the festivities.)