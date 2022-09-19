Finally reunited. The late Queen Elizabeth II will be interred alongside her husband, Prince Philip, after her funeral on Monday, September 19, but their respective ceremonies couldn’t have been more different.

The queen’s funeral began with a short procession to Westminster Abbey from Westminster Hall, where her coffin had been lying in state since Wednesday, September 14. The solemn event was attended by her and Philip’s four children — King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — as well as their eight grandchildren.

Funeral guests also included a number of world leaders, including President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Liz Truss, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron. Royals from other countries were present as well, including Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia and Jordan’s King Abdullah II.

Though the Duke of Edinburgh could have had an elaborate funeral similar to his wife’s service, the coronavirus pandemic forced the royal family to scale back the ceremony. When the Greek native died at age 99 in April 2021, there were still strict restrictions in place that limited gatherings to 30 people.

“There will be no state funeral held at this time for Philip,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “They do not want his death to have a negative impact on the U.K.’s pandemic protocols.”

Despite the restrictions, plenty of royal family members gathered to say their goodbyes to the duke, who was married to Elizabeth for 73 years. The queen was joined at the event by her and Philip’s children — King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — as well as grandchildren Prince William, Prince Harry and Peter Phillips.

No members of the royal family wore their military uniforms for the ceremony, which was held at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021. “The congregation will wear masks for the service,” Buckingham Palace explained in a statement ahead of the funeral. “Members of the royal family will be wearing Morning Coat with medals or Day Dress.”

The more casual event stood in major contrast to the queen’s funeral, where Charles, 73, Anne, 72, and Edward, 58, all wore formal military dress. Andrew, 62, was only permitted to wear his military uniform at the queen’s final vigil on Friday, September 16, after he was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages in January.

The late monarch died at age 96 on September 8 at her Balmoral estate in Scotland. Buckingham Palace announced the news hours after confirming that Elizabeth had been placed under medical supervision.

Anne, who is the only daughter of Elizabeth and Philip, later revealed that she was with her mother just before her death. “I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother’s life,” the Princess Royal said in a statement on September 13. “It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys. Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting.”

Keep scrolling for more details on how Elizabeth and Philip’s funerals differed.