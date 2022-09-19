A global gathering. Queen Elizabeth II‘s state funeral was attended by leaders alike from around the globe, including President Joe Biden.

The late monarch’s service was held on Monday, September 19, at Westminster Abbey in London, marking the first time a state funeral has been held at the historic chapel since the 18th century. Roughly 500 heads of state from around the world were expected to travel to the U.K. for the ceremony, joining King Charles III, Prince William, Prince Harry and more of the British royal family to pay their final respects.

President Biden, 79, and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden showed their support for the royals on Monday, arriving at the church in all-black ensembles.

The couple previously sent condolences to Elizabeth’s loved ones when news broke of her death on September 8. “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch. She defined an era,” the pair’s statement read, per the White House website. “In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her. An enduring admiration for Queen Elizabeth II united people across the Commonwealth. The seven decades of her history-making reign bore witness to an age of unprecedented human advancement and the forward march of human dignity.”

The former vice president went on to describe the “personal and immediate connection” so many felt with the late queen during her 70-year reign. He also reflected on his own experiences with Elizabeth, recalling their first meeting in 1982 and a more recent visit in June 2021.

“In the years ahead, we look forward to continuing a close friendship with The King and The Queen Consort,” the former senator concluded, referring to Charles, 73, and Queen Consort Camilla. “Today, the thoughts and prayers of people all across the United States are with the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in their grief. We send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family, who are not only mourning their Queen, but their dear mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world.”

Nearly one week after Her Majesty’s death, Joe spoke with her eldest son over the phone, continuing to offer support as the British royals grieve.

Along with representatives from the U.S., Elizabeth was honored by state officials from the Commonwealth territories, including Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern. The 42-year-old politician was also invited to a gathering at Buckingham Palace one night before the funeral, which was hosted by Charles and attended by international ambassadors and more senior British royals. (Harry, 38, and Meghan Markle were initially expected at the event but were reportedly uninvited.)

Following the late monarch’s funeral at Westminster Abbey, a committal service will be held at Windsor Castle, where Elizabeth will be buried at the King George VI Memorial Chapel in St George’s Chapel. In her final resting place, she will be reunited with late husband Prince Philip, who died at 99 in April 2021.

Scroll down to see the Bidens and more notable guests at Elizabeth’s funeral: