Princess Kate and Prince William shared a rare moment of PDA while in attendance at King Charles III’s coronation celebration in Scotland.

The couple made an appearance at St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh on Wednesday, July 5, in honor of Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla‘s crowning. During the church services, the Princess of Wales, 41, playfully tapped her husband on his backside and later whispered into his ear.

Kate and William, 41, previously shared a rare PDA moment while attending the 76th British Academy Film Awards earlier this year. While walking the red carpet at the February event, Kate was all smiles as she quickly swatted William’s butt.

Two months later, the Prince of Wales gushed over his wife when he told a fan in Birmingham, England, that Kate “always looks stunning” to him.

The pair met while studying history at Scotland’s University of St Andrews in 2001. William and Kate started dating shortly after crossing paths, but briefly called it quits in 2007. After rekindling their romance, they got engaged and later tied the knot in 2011.

Following their nuptials, William and Kate expanded their family with Prince George in 2013, Princess Charlotte in 2015 and Prince Louis in 2018. The twosome celebrated a decade of marriage in 2021 with a special photo shoot that highlighted their home life.

Photographer Chris Floyd later opened up about getting to capture the unique moment. “I would say that they were just like any married couples,” he exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2021. “They were just like any married couple who seemed to just love being very happy in each other’s company. It was that straightforward.”

At the time, Floyd recalled witnessing the strong connection between William and Kate as they celebrated their love for one another. “I just said, ‘Look, this is your 10th anniversary, just be the couple that you are with each other and forget that I’m here. ‘And just forget about me,” he added, referring to their April 2021 shoot. “They don’t need me to tell them how to be with each other.”

He concluded: “It was their home and I was made to feel welcome in their home. … I have to say like by the time I left that day I felt like I’d known them for years. It was just a real whirlwind of a day. The day itself was kind of just like a normal shoot day. It was like going to anyone else’s … I mean it’s not like anyone else’s house, but it was the same as going to someone else’s house. It was just a slightly grander version of most houses.”