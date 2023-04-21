Still as in love as ever. Prince William offered a glimpse at his relationship with wife Princess Kate during a joint outing.

The couple greeted fans while visiting Birmingham, England, on Thursday, April 20. In a Twitter video shared by an onlooker, a person in front of the Rectory restaurant commented on Kate’s maroon ensemble during an interaction with William, 40.

“What an amazing outfit Kate has got on! It’s beautiful!” she told the Prince of Wales, who responded, “Oh she always looks stunning!”

Earlier that day, the pair offered a glimpse at their trip, writing via Instagram, “Lunch at @the_indianstreatery! The Sharma Family don’t just bring authentic Indian street food to the city but do so much in the community too, including their all female chef team training many better cooks than us…!”

In the social media upload, William and Kate, 41, were all smiles while helping out in the kitchen. They later shared more footage from their royal engagement, which featured them playing darts together.

“Birmingham. A fantastic day celebrating the diverse culture and thriving creative industries of Brum!” the caption read.

William and Kate met while studying history at Scotland’s University of St Andrews in 2001. They started dating shortly after crossing paths, but briefly called it quits in 2007. After rekindling their romance, the duo got engaged and later tied the knot in 2011.

Following their nuptials, William and Kate expanded their family with Prince George in 2013, Princess Charlotte in 2015 and Prince Louis in 2018. The twosome celebrated a decade of marriage in 2021 with a special photo shoot that highlighted their home life.

Photographer Chris Floyd opened up about getting to capture the unique moment. “I would say that they were just like any married couples,” he exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2021. “They were just like any married couple who seemed to just love being very happy in each other’s company. It was that straightforward.”

At the time, Floyd recalled the strong connection that William and Kate shared as they celebrated their love for one another. “I just said, ‘Look, this is your 10th anniversary, just be the couple that you are with each other and forget that I’m here. ‘And just forget about me,” he added, referring to their April 2021 shoot. “They don’t need me to tell them how to be with each other.”

Floyd concluded: “It was their home and I was made to feel welcome in their home. … I have to say like by the time I left that day I felt like I’d known them for years. It was just a real whirlwind of a day. The day itself was kind of just like a normal shoot day. It was like going to anyone else’s … I mean it’s not like anyone else’s house, but it was the same as going to someone else’s house. It was just a slightly grander version of most houses.”

Since ringing in the major personal milestone, William and Kate made the decision to move their family from their longtime home at Kensington Palace to Windsor.

“It’s a perfect happy medium that brings them closer to London than if they chose to settle full time in Berkshire or Amner Hall,” a source told Us in July 2022. “They’ll still get to enjoy those locations of course, but by being in Windsor they’re only 20 miles from Central London and Buckingham Palace and it’s a beautiful environment that’s steeped in history and such a special location to call home.”