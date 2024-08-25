Princess Kate Middleton made a rare public appearance amid her ongoing cancer battle.

Kate, 42, was spotted arriving at Scotland’s Crathie Kirk on Sunday, August 25, for the venue’s weekly church service, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Kate rode in a car with her husband, Prince William, and sported a beige trench coat and a brown feathered fedora. The Prince of Wales, 42, opted for a navy suit.

William’s relatives including father King Charles III, stepmother Queen Camilla and uncle Prince Edward were also pictured arriving for the service at Balmoral.

The Princess of Wales has been battling an undisclosed form of cancer since earlier this year, canceling her public-facing duties in order to recuperate.

“I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirits,” Kate said in a statement shared in March, two months after her diagnosis. “Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too, as is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both.”

She continued, “We hope that you’ll understand that as a family, we now need some time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I’m able. But for now, I must focus on making a full recovery.”

Kate — who shares children Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, with William — further noted at the time that she had started a preventative course of chemotherapy.

Sunday’s outing was one of the rare outings Kate has embarked on since disclosing her diagnosis. She attended the Trooping the Colour military flypast and Wimbledon in June and July, respectively.

At the time, the princess revealed that she was “making good progress” in her recovery.

“As anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days,” Kate said in a June statement. “On those bad days, you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well. I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much-needed time to heal.”

Kate’s cancer battle also strengthened her relationship with William.

“William’s been very hands-on lately, taking the lead in family activities and routines,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in July. “Kate loves seeing him in this role and it’s strengthened their bond.”