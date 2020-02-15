Go, girl! Duchess Kate is set to make her podcast debut on Saturday, February 15.

Kensington Palace announced via Instagram on Friday, February 14, that the Duchess of Cambridge will join author Giovanna Fletcher’s “Happy Mum, Happy Baby” podcast, where she will discuss motherhood and her interest in the early years of childhood. Kate, 38, will also speak about her “5 Big Questions” survey, which she launched last month as a way to further comprehend childhood development.

“On the special episode of ‘Happy Mum, Happy Baby’, released on Saturday, 15th February at 1600 GMT The Duchess and Giovanna discuss the importance of the early years, their shared experiences as mothers to three children, and The Duchess’s ‘5 Big Questions on the Under fives’ survey,” the caption of Kensington Palace’s post read, advising people to “visit the link in our bio to complete the survey 📋 and help bring about positive, lasting change for generations to come.”

During her podcast appearance, Kate opened up about being a mother to Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 20 months, who she shares with her husband, Prince William. In doing so, she revealed that her experiences with her grandmother have inspired the way she’s raised her own children.

“I had an amazing Granny who devoted a lot of time to us — playing with us, doing arts and crafts, and going to the greenhouse to do gardening, and cooking with us,” she says in the upcoming episode, per Town & Country. “And I try and incorporate a lot of the experiences that she gave us at the time into the experiences that I give my children now.”

Fletcher, 35, expressed her excitement for Kate joining her on the special episode. “So… this happened. HAPPY MUM, HAPPY BABY with The Duchess of Cambridge will be available tomorrow from 4 p.m.,” the British author wrote on Instagram, captioning a promotional photo of the episode that featured the duo. “The Duchess talks about her work and passion for the Early Years, as well as her personal experiences of motherhood.”

Fletcher continued, “It was a total joy to sit and chat! I can’t wait for you to hear this episode of the podcast!”

Since joining the British royal family, early childhood development has become one of Kate’s most prominent causes. She previously opened up about her commitment to the issue in May 2019.

“In recent years I have focused much of my work on the early years and how instrumental they are for outcomes later in life,” she said in a statement via Kensington Palace’s Instagram. “I believe that spending time outdoors when we are young can play a role in laying the foundations for children to become happy, healthy adults.”

The “Happy Mum, Happy Baby” podcast is available wherever podcasts are streamed.