Duchess Kate Serves Breakfast at Preschool in Solo Royal Engagement

Lending a helping hand! For Duchess Kate’s latest solo royal engagement, the future queen consort of England offered her assistant at a local preschool.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 38, paid a visit to London Early Years Foundation Stockwell Gardens Nursery & Preschool in London on Wednesday, January 29. She was stylishly dressed in a teal-colored coat and white shirt, which she paired with minimal jewelry, black jeans and black ankle boots.

During her appearance, she spoke with staff and parents. She also spent time with the institution’s students, to whom she served breakfast. The visit comes days after she embarked upon a tour of the U.K., during which she intends to use her “5 Big Questions” survey to learn about early childhood development. The duchess launched her initiative last week with Ipsos MORI on behalf of the Royal Foundation.

“The Duchess of Cambridge spent the morning at Stockwell Gardens Nursery talking to staff and parents about her landmark survey #5BigQuestions,” an Instagram post on Kensington Palace’s official account reads on Wednesday. “Launched last week, the survey aims to spark a U.K.-wide conversation on early childhood, asking everyone in the U.K. to have their say on raising the next generation.”

The post’s statement continued, “The Duchess spoke to teachers, staff and parents about the survey before joining chefs and apprentices in the kitchen to talk about the importance of good, nutritious food for child development.”

Over the last eight years, Kate — who shares Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 20 months, with husband Prince William — has worked to understand early childhood issues.

“It’s great to visit places like this where communities come together to support one another,” she said during Wednesday’s visit. “Last week I launched a UK-wide survey on early childhood because I want to hear society’s views about raising the next generation. I’m so happy that over 100,000 people from all across the UK have already completed it, and I can’t wait to see the results.”

Ahead of Kate’s preschool appearance, the duchess kicked off her initiative with a trip to the MiniBrum at Thinktank Birmingham Science Museum on January 21. During this visit, she spoke with parents about her new survey and met with children in attendance. The following day, she made an appearance at a baby sensory class at the Ely and Careau Children’s Centre in Wales.

