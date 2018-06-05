Many fans of Kate Spade took to Twitter to share fond memories of their first handbags and clothing created by the fashion designer, who died on Tuesday, June 5.

Chelsea Clinton led the pack of touching tributes. “My grandmother gave me my first Kate Spade bag when I was in college. I still have it,” the former first daughter tweeted. “Holding Kate’s family, friends and loved ones in my heart.”

My grandmother gave me my first Kate Spade bag when I was in college. I still have it. Holding Kate’s family, friends and loved ones in my heart. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 5, 2018

Mindy Kaling followed suit. “I am heartbroken about the news of Kate Spade. I have worn her clothes many, many times. They were colorful, bold, cheerful and encouraged women to find the twinkly person inside them,” the Champions co-creator tweeted. “You couldn’t walk into her boutiques and not smile. Rest In Peace, Kate.”

I am heartbroken about the news of Kate Spade. I have worn her clothes many, many times. They were colorful, bold, cheerful, and encouraged women to find the twinkly person inside them. You couldn’t walk into her boutiques and not smile. Rest In Peace, Kate. — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) June 5, 2018

Other Twitter users recalled aspiring to purchase Kate Spade bags at the start of their careers. “When I first got a job with a livable wage, one of my first purchases was a Kate Spade,” one fan tweeted. “I was so proud that I could buy something for MYSELF that was a better quality and more of an investment than the bags I’d been carrying. This is so sad.”

When I first got a job with a livable wage, one of my first purchases was a Kate Spade. I was so proud that I could buy something for MYSELF that was a better quality and more of an investment than the bags I'd been carrying. This is so sad. — Jonquilyn Hill (@jonquilynhill) June 5, 2018

Another person echoed, “I remember saving up for my first Kate Spade bag in my very early 20s and when I finally got it and removed it from the dust bag, I felt invincible and accomplished. Rest in peace.”

I remember saving up for my first Kate Spade bag in my very early 20s and when I finally got it and removed it from the dust bag, I felt invincible and accomplished. Rest in peace. — Vivian Lee (@vivianwmlee) June 5, 2018

I remember when I got my first Kate Spade bag in high school. It was my most prized possession. My current wallet ,covered in bees , makes me smile every time I see it- it’s by Kate Spade. My heart is just broken for her family and loved ones. — Beth Behrs (@BethBehrs) June 5, 2018

Wow I can’t believe the news about Kate spade… I remember getting one of her handbags as one of my first Christmas gifts… you brought a lot of joy to people Kate. Rest peacefully ❤️ — Amber Frank (@ItsAmberFrank) June 5, 2018

Ask any girl around my age about getting her first boxy Kate Spade bag and she’ll probably have a story to tell you. It was a magnificently simple cultural marker. — Abby Gardner (@abbygardner) June 5, 2018

just looking at kate spade items made me feel happier when i was at my worst. they felt like they were filled with joy, and always managed to bring colour into my world. i'm so so so sad, and i'm sending all my thoughts, love and condolences to her friends and family. — samta claus (@samuelle95) June 5, 2018

Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday that Spade was found dead at the age of 55 from an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment. A law enforcement source told Us that the businesswoman hung herself with a red scarf and had left a note at the scene. Her husband of 24 years and creative partner, Andy Spade, was home at the time. The couple shared a 13-year-old daughter named Frances.

“We are all devastated by today’s tragedy,” the Spade family said in a statement to the Associated Press. “We loved Kate dearly and will miss her terribly. We would ask that our privacy be respected as we grieve during this very difficult time.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!