A healing moment. Kate Spade’s husband Andy Spade shared a heartbreaking tribute to the late designer on the 1 year anniversary of her untimely death.

Andy, 56, shared the moving post on Instagram on Thursday, June 6. His lengthy message was accompanied by a small decorated Christmas tree, which he noted would be planted by himself and their daughter, Frances Beatrix Spade — “Bea,” for short — outside of a big window at their new California home in memoriam. He also remarked that the tree “wants to bless our new home” and “radiate” Kate’s “essence 365 days a year.”

“You were illumines [sic] and we feel your presence wherever we go,” Andy wrote. “I want to thank you for all the wonderful gifts you gave me over the years. For your beauty, intelligence and grace under pressure. For your boundless generosity, unflappable honesty and kindness to all living things. For your strength, courage and conviction to your ideals. For your belief in me and so many others. For your infectious laughter and sharp wit. There is no dull moment with you.”

Andy continued: “Through the peaks and valleys and alleyways we serpentined through you were always there. We grew up together, helped raise one another yet vowed to keep our innocence. You taught me that is always the best policy, to see the good in everyone and to stand up for the crazy and less fortunate. You have hype and loved the humble. You called me out on my bulls — yet were nonjudgmental.”

Before ending his sweet note to Kate, Andy further wrote that Kate was his “best friend” and “partner in life, business and mixed.”

“You were and still are my superwoman. I hope you know how many people you are inspired by,” he concluded. “You were and still are my favorite poem. I can not tell you how grateful I have for all you have given me and so many others. May your bright, multicolored spirit shine down on us everyday. Heaven is lucky to have you.”

Kate was found dead in her New York City apartment on June 5, 2018. It was later ruled that her death was caused by asphyxia and hanging. At the time, Us Weekly reported that the New York Police Department said she was “unconscious and unresponsive” when respondents arrived.

Kate cofounded her namesake label, Kate Spade New York, with Andy in 1993. After selling her stake in Kate Spade in 2006, she cofounded the brand Frances Valentine with her business partners in 2016.

