



Pampering her pooches! Kate Walsh isn’t afraid to admit that she lets her dogs, Amiko and Rosie, fly business class.

“[They’re] my emotional support dogs,” the Umbrella Academy star, 51, told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month, while promoting Zoetis for Apoquel with MyDogsAGame.com. “She’s doesn’t get her own seat, but she’s up [with me].”

The Grey’s Anatomy alum adopted the canines in New York City after they were born beneath a house in the Bronx — and she would consider giving more pups a home.

“Absolutely, if I had more property,” the actress told Us when asked if she would adopt again. “I’m in New York in an apartment and I have a yard, a little garden, which is great. I live right near the park so they have plenty of activity. Plus, they like laying around. Let’s be honest — they enjoy about 22 hours of sleep a day.”

Along with the pooches, Walsh would also consider adopting a child. “I never say never with kids, but I want a partner to do it with,” she told Us. “I don’t want to parent alone. I want to do it with somebody else.”

For now, the California native is focused on her pets. One of them suffers from allergies, and the Private Practice alum told Us why she uses Zoetis to help her furry friend. “It works really fast, and she’s back to happy,” she explained. “Zoetis is doing this thing called MyDogsaGame, which is really fun. It’s … making people aware because allergies are different with dogs. They don’t [get] a runny nose and eyes and sneezing. It’s skin and ears. … So it’s just like, when you see your dog itch or scratch or lick a hotspot, that’s usually a sign there’s a problem. Go to your veterinarian, see what they say.”

With reporting by Brody Brown

