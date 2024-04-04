Katey Sagal and Kurt Sutter prove that spouses are more than capable of having a working relationship too.

Sagal and Sutter were “introduced through a mutual friend,” the actress told E! News in 2009, adding, “He called me like a couple months later and asked me to coffee, and we went and kind of never left each other after that.”

The couple got married in 2004, years before sharing the screen on Sons of Anarchy. Sutter created the FX show, which aired for seven seasons from 2008 to 2014, and decided to cast his wife.

“I was very grateful that Kurt wrote me that role,” Sagal shared during an appearance on “Literally With Rob Lowe” in April 2024, discussing her SOA character Gemma Morrow. The actress said the role was “originally smaller” but after Sutter pitched the show to FX, they wanted him to “make the mom part bigger.”

Related: ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Let’s ride! Sons of Anarchy hooked fans in for seven seasons from 2008 to 2014 and helped push star Charlie Hunnam to super stardom. The FX series followed single father Jax Teller (Hunnam) as he tried to get his outlaw biker gang, Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club Redwood Original (SAMCRO), back on the right side […]

Sagal said it was a “fantastic” experience, praising her husband, who not only created the show but appeared in a recurring role as Otto Delaney.

“My marriage, [we’re] so supportive of each other, I would say,” Sagal said on the podcast. “He understood what it was that I could do and my frustration around not being able to really dig into something. He just stood by it and it’s kind of a testament to a good marriage.”

Keep scrolling to see Sagal and Sutter’s complete relationship timeline:

October 2004

Sagal and Sutter got married during a private ceremony hosted at their Los Angeles home.

January 2007

The couple welcomed their first child together, Esmé Louise, via surrogate. (Sagal is also a mother to daughter Sarah and son Jackson, whom she shares with ex-husband Jack White.)

“When Kurt and I first got together, he wasn’t interested in having any more children,” she told People in March 2017. “He was happy being the stepparent to Sarah and Jackson. But he’d never had his own biological children, so about five years into the relationship we started toying with the idea of maybe we should raise a child together.”

Because Sagal was “too old to carry a child,” they decided to go the surrogate route.

September 2008

Sutter’s show Sons of Anarchy premiered with Sagal in a starring role. The two shared the screen together on various occasions over the years.

January 2011

Sagal won a Golden Globe Award in the Best Actress – Television Series Drama category for her role in Sons of Anarchy. Sutter posed alongside his wife backstage at the awards show as she celebrated the win.

October 2014

The couple celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary.

“My one and only,” Sagal captioned an Instagram post at the time. “Happy 10 baby. I love you.”

Related: Celebrity Couples Who Prove That Love Isn’t Dead In light of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s headline-making split on Tuesday, September 20, Us Weekly rounded up some of Hollywood’s hottest celebrity couples who prove that love isn’t dead — see who made the cut!

August 2018

Sutter and Sagal kissed on the red carpet for the SOA spinoff series Mayans M.C.

May 2021

Sutter penned a special Mother’s Day message to his wife.

“Some are born to share there god-given maternal instinct,” he captioned a photo of Sagal and Esmé. “You are indeed one of those special women. Happy Mother’s Day.”

October 2023

When celebrating 19 years of marriage, Sutter posted a selfie of him and Sagal alongside a sweet message.

“This is us … trying to figure out how to set the timer on the camera,” he wrote. “22 years of love and confusion. 19 bound by law. Marriage… just f–king show up, there is no plan. I love you, ktlu.”

April 2024

Sagal and Sutter launched their joint podcast, titled “PIE.”