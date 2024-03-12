Katherine Heigl and her husband, Josh Kelley, are still going strong.

Heigl met the singer in 2005, and the couple got engaged soon after. They tied the knot at Stein Eriksen Lodge in Utah in 2007 before welcoming their son, Joshua, in 2016. (The twosome also share adopted daughters Naleigh and Adalaide, who joined the family in 2009 and 2012, respectively.)

Heigl spoke exclusively to Us Weekly in 2014 about her lasting relationship with Kelley. “I think that we just really enjoy each other,” the Knocked Up actress told Us at the time, adding, “He’s kind of my best friend. I think that can be tricky. When it starts to become too much of a friendship and not enough of a romance, that can also be a problem.”

Scroll through for a timeline of Heigl and Kelley’s romance:

Related: Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley's Family Photo Album With Their 3 Kids Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley have a home life full of love with daughters Naleigh and Adalaide and son Joshua. The Grey’s Anatomy alum and the singer met when she starred as the female lead in his 2005 music video for “Only You.” The musician reflected on this moment in 2019 via Instagram, writing, “She […]

2005

Heigl and Kelley met when she starred in the music video for his song “Only You” and sparked a real-life romance.

2006

After less than one year of dating, the couple got engaged.

2007

Heigl and Kelley got married at Stein Eriksen Lodge, a luxury ski resort in Park City, Utah.

2010

After adopting their eldest daughter, Heigl and Kelley moved to Utah. The actress later explained the family’s decision to leave Hollywood behind, telling E! News that she “didn’t know how to raise” kids in Los Angeles.

Related: Katherine Heigl’s Most Telling 'Grey’s Anatomy' Quotes Since Izzie's Exit It’s been over a decade since Grey’s Anatomy fans saw Izzie, but that doesn’t mean that fans have forgotten about the former Seattle Grace doc — or her portrayer, Katherine Heigl. “I felt very protective of Izzie,” Heigl told USA Today in 2010. “I really loved her. I felt she was an admirable woman who […]

2011

Kelley visited Studio City Tattoo parlor to get ink inspired by Heigl and Naleigh.

“My wife’s birthday is November 24 and Naleigh’s is on November 23, so her 23 is in Korean and the Sagittarius symbol is in the middle,” Kelley wrote via X.

2017

In honor of their 10th wedding anniversary, the couple recreated a nude photo from years earlier that Heigl shared via Instagram.

“So when @joshbkelley and I had been dating a few months or so we took the first totally random #royaltenenbaums esq photo,” Heigl wrote. “Last night 12 years later we took a second one to commemorate our 10 year wedding anniversary. Yup, 10 years people! A few things have changed since then. I quit smoking, thank God! I’ve put on a few pounds. I don’t often do spontaneously weird things like take random bathtub photos in the middle of the night anymore. But what hasn’t changed, is that burning desire in me to be with this man.”

Related: ‘Grey's Anatomy' Behind-the-Scenes Drama: A Timeline Grey’s Anatomy has captivated audiences since its March 2005 premiere, but sometimes, what was going on behind-the-scenes of the series was more dramatic than what went down in the fictional hallways of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. “I do my best and we all do our best. It’s actually, the journey of it has been quite […]

2019

The couple hit another milestone when they celebrated 12 years of marriage. Heigl took to Instagram to write a special tribute to her husband.

“This man…this day…this marriage…I am damn grateful. That he found me. That I found him. That we have somehow miraculously bettered each other,” she wrote. “Happy 12th anniversary [to the] love of my life. And thank you. For never wavering in your love, your loyalty. For being an endlessly blissful safe place to land. For raising a joy up in me that bursts forth in uninhibited raucous peals of laughter.”

The 27 Dresses actress added, “Holy s–t do I love you! [I] am still madly in love with you. [I] am forever blessed by your love for me. Nobody… @joshbkelley.”

2020

Heigl appeared in several of her husband’s music videos through the years and graced the cover of his 2020 album, My Baby & The Band. Kelley told People at the time that his wife was “so great,” adding, “We’re both kind of carbon copies of each other in some ways, and we have our differences, which makes things fun and exciting.”

2023

In November, Heigl uploaded a hilarious video of her husband styling her hair. In the clip, Kelley took a strand of Heigl’s hair and wrapped it around a curling wand while adopting a playful southern accent, immersing himself in the role of her hairstylist.

“Every girl needs a trusted hairstylist to make her feel pretty this holiday season,” Heigl captioned the video. “I’ve been working with @joshbkelley for almost 20 years now. No one’s better at the beach wave then [sic] him…or the tea spilling! 😂❤️.”