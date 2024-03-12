Katherine Heigl and her husband, Josh Kelley, are still going strong.
Heigl met the singer in 2005, and the couple got engaged soon after. They tied the knot at Stein Eriksen Lodge in Utah in 2007 before welcoming their son, Joshua, in 2016. (The twosome also share adopted daughters Naleigh and Adalaide, who joined the family in 2009 and 2012, respectively.)
Heigl spoke exclusively to Us Weekly in 2014 about her lasting relationship with Kelley. “I think that we just really enjoy each other,” the Knocked Up actress told Us at the time, adding, “He’s kind of my best friend. I think that can be tricky. When it starts to become too much of a friendship and not enough of a romance, that can also be a problem.”
Scroll through for a timeline of Heigl and Kelley’s romance:
2005
Heigl and Kelley met when she starred in the music video for his song “Only You” and sparked a real-life romance.
2006
After less than one year of dating, the couple got engaged.
2007
Heigl and Kelley got married at Stein Eriksen Lodge, a luxury ski resort in Park City, Utah.
2010
After adopting their eldest daughter, Heigl and Kelley moved to Utah. The actress later explained the family’s decision to leave Hollywood behind, telling E! News that she “didn’t know how to raise” kids in Los Angeles.
2011
Kelley visited Studio City Tattoo parlor to get ink inspired by Heigl and Naleigh.
“My wife’s birthday is November 24 and Naleigh’s is on November 23, so her 23 is in Korean and the Sagittarius symbol is in the middle,” Kelley wrote via X.
2017
In honor of their 10th wedding anniversary, the couple recreated a nude photo from years earlier that Heigl shared via Instagram.
“So when @joshbkelley and I had been dating a few months or so we took the first totally random #royaltenenbaums esq photo,” Heigl wrote. “Last night 12 years later we took a second one to commemorate our 10 year wedding anniversary. Yup, 10 years people! A few things have changed since then. I quit smoking, thank God! I’ve put on a few pounds. I don’t often do spontaneously weird things like take random bathtub photos in the middle of the night anymore. But what hasn’t changed, is that burning desire in me to be with this man.”
2019
The couple hit another milestone when they celebrated 12 years of marriage. Heigl took to Instagram to write a special tribute to her husband.
“This man…this day…this marriage…I am damn grateful. That he found me. That I found him. That we have somehow miraculously bettered each other,” she wrote. “Happy 12th anniversary [to the] love of my life. And thank you. For never wavering in your love, your loyalty. For being an endlessly blissful safe place to land. For raising a joy up in me that bursts forth in uninhibited raucous peals of laughter.”
The 27 Dresses actress added, “Holy s–t do I love you! [I] am still madly in love with you. [I] am forever blessed by your love for me. Nobody… @joshbkelley.”
2020
Heigl appeared in several of her husband’s music videos through the years and graced the cover of his 2020 album, My Baby & The Band. Kelley told People at the time that his wife was “so great,” adding, “We’re both kind of carbon copies of each other in some ways, and we have our differences, which makes things fun and exciting.”
2023
In November, Heigl uploaded a hilarious video of her husband styling her hair. In the clip, Kelley took a strand of Heigl’s hair and wrapped it around a curling wand while adopting a playful southern accent, immersing himself in the role of her hairstylist.
“Every girl needs a trusted hairstylist to make her feel pretty this holiday season,” Heigl captioned the video. “I’ve been working with @joshbkelley for almost 20 years now. No one’s better at the beach wave then [sic] him…or the tea spilling! 😂❤️.”