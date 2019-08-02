Kathie-Lee-Gifford's-Rumored-New-Boyfriend-Identified-as-Randy-Cronk

Is it love? Kathie Lee Gifford got cozy with a new man, who has been identified as Randy Cronk.

The Daily Mail reported on Friday, August 2, that the 56-year-old insurance agent is the 65-year-old former Today show host’s rumored new boyfriend. The pair were spotted dancing closely and having a ball at an outdoor concert in Franklin, Tennessee, on Sunday, July 28.

Cronk is the president of RMC Insurance Group LLC. He is a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi and currently resides in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

Gifford, for her part, moved to Nashville after she exited her role on Today in April.

The “God Who Sees” singer was married to Frank Gifford from 1986 up until his death in August 2015. The couple shared two children: son Cody, 29, and daughter Cassidy, 26.

Kathie Lee opened up exclusively to Us Weekly in March about moving on after grieving her husband. “I’m open to love, but I don’t think you go out and find love; I think that it finds you,” she explained. “I’m a woman of faith, so I also think that if God wants it, then he’ll bring it. Maybe I have [found love] already and just don’t know it. We’ll see.”

The retired talk show host admitted that she “was having a rough time [in the beginning],” but she is now “allowing myself to feel OK.”

Her former Today cohost and pal Hoda Kotb joked about what Kathie Lee looks for in the love department. “Well, the main requirement for her is that they have all their own teeth,” she quipped. “That’s very important!”

Kathie Lee revealed in May that her children are supportive of her next move. “They want me to be happy just like I want them to be. We don’t know what that looks like in life. If God blesses me again with a new love, I would love it. If he doesn’t, that means he’s gonna satisfy my soul with all kinds of other things. And I don’t know what it looks like,” she told Us. “I’m not telling God to be God. The way I found Frank was him leaning over a sink putting in contact lenses. The way my friend Roma Downey found her husband, she sat down and had a pedicure next to him. God’s just gonna surprise me.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!