Kathy Griffin can’t find her estranged husband to serve him with divorce papers.

Griffin, 63, filed for divorce from Randy Bick after four years of marriage in December 2023, citing irreconcilable differences. He left their shared home at her request, and since then, she’s tried unsuccessfully to officially deliver the divorce papers to him, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

The two-time Emmy winner hired a private investigator to find Bick, 46, however, a status conference brief filed on Tuesday, March 19, claims that “this too has been unsuccessful.”

“[Griffin] will make further attempts to locate [Bick] and will now take steps to enter his default,” the documents continued.

Related: Comedian Kathy Griffin’s Ups and Downs Throughout the Years Always honest. Kathy Griffin has been open about the highs and lows of her life. Born in November 1960, Griffin grew up in Illinois before moving to Los Angeles in 1978. She joined the famous improv troupe The Groundlings before starting her stand-up career in the 1990s. Of course, most fans have seen her on […]

In her divorce filing, Griffin requested that the court terminate spousal support for both parties and enforce a prenuptial agreement they signed in December 2019.

The former couple began dating in 2011 and briefly broke up in 2018.

“God help me, but I’m gonna be one of those people who announces a break up,” Griffin shared via X at the time. “After 7 years, Randy and I have decided to part ways. It’s not acrimonious and I will always adore him.”

They got back together in 2019 and married at Griffin’s home on January 1, 2020, in a ceremony officiated by Lily Tomlin.

Griffin explained at the time that it was not a traditional wedding.

“Randy and I are doing sort of toy rings for the ceremony because neither one of us like wearing rings ever. So we will never wear rings,” she told People. “Deal with it.”

Related: The Most Shocking Celebrity Breakups Us Didn’t See Coming in 2023 This past year had Us questioning whether love is even real after a months-long onslaught of celebrity breakups. One of the first shocking splits that took the world by storm in 2023 was Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix. Us Weekly confirmed in March that the Vanderpump Rules stars broke up after nearly a decade of […]

Bick is Griffin’s second husband. She was previously married to Matt Moline from 2001 to 2006.

When Griffin and Bick started dating in 2011, she didn’t think their relationship would last.

“I thought he was just a man-whore, if you will,” she admitted during an interview with People from 2016. “So yeah, we’ve been together five years now, and we have a great time, and he’s very sweet and very mellow. He’s like a regular guy, you know, he’s like a real guy. He’s not like a Hollywood guy.”

When her first Valentine’s Day arrived after she filed for divorce, Griffin made it clear she was not in the celebratory mood.

“I’m getting divorced. F–k Valentine’s Day and f–k all of you. Did I say that?” the Suddenly Susan alum wrote via X on February 14. “Thank God I have three shows this weekend. I’m going to make every member of the audience my personal Valentine regardless of sexual orientation.”

Griffin did add some humor as she shared photos of herself running down the aisle of a plane while wearing a white lace bra. “This is my Valentine’s Day mood board 😘 Gurrrl down!!!” she captioned the post.