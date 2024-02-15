Kathy Griffin was not in the celebratory mood this Valentine’s Day amid her ongoing divorce from estranged husband Randy Bick.

“I’m getting divorced. F–k Valentine’s Day and f–k all of you. Did I say that?” Griffin, 63, wrote via X on Wednesday, February 14. “Thank God I have three shows this weekend. I’m going to make every member of the audience my personal Valentine regardless of sexual orientation.”

Griffin, who is currently traveling across the U.S. and Canada on her My Life on the PTSD-List comedy tour, followed up her tweet by sharing funny photos of herself dancing around in a bra on an airplane. “My Valentines Day plans ❤️,” she captioned the pics.

She shared the same shirtless pics via Instagram on Wednesday, adding the caption, “This is my Valentine’s Day mood board 😘 Gurrrl down!!!”

Griffin’s Valentine’s Day posts come nearly two months after she filed for divorce from Bick days before their fourth wedding anniversary. According to documents obtained by Us Weekly in December 2023, Griffin cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split and listed their date of separation as December 22, 2023.

“Well…s–t. This sucks,” the comedian wrote via X after news of the pair’s split broke. After reposting the same message via Instagram, several celebrities sent their well-wishes to Griffin in the post’s comments.

“I’m sorry kat,” Kristin Chenoweth commented, while Yvette Nicole Brown wrote, “Sorry, friend ❤️.” Rosie O’Donnell also left a comment, writing, “xxxxx ❤️❤️❤️.”

According to Griffin’s divorce docs, she and Bick signed a prenup in December 2019 before tying the knot one year later. She is requesting the prenup be enforced by the court, meaning neither of them would have to pay the other spousal support.

Griffin began dating Bick, who is 18 years her junior, in 2011. The pair briefly split in 2018 before saying “I Do” in a ceremony officiated by Lily Tomlin right after midnight on New Year’s Day in January 2020.

“The entire ceremony was just under 14 minutes but I have to give you guys the uncut first 75 seconds. LOVE IT! We promised you atypical,” Griffin captioned a video of her nuptials via X. “We are in love and we cannot stop laughing. Thank you @LilyTomlin and Jane Wagner!”

Griffin later revealed her wedding dress was the same one she wore on her first date with Bick. “This was our first formal date in September 2011! We are in the back of a limo provided by the one only @GloriaEstefan because her team arranged for me to surprise her as a back up “dancer” when she performed at the Alma awards!” she explained via X. “I asked Randy to pick out which ever one of my long dresses was his favorite for any reason. He picked out this dress and showed me this photo. Romance is hotttt again.”