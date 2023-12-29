Kathy Griffin and Randy Bick have called it quits shortly before their fourth wedding anniversary.

Griffin, 63, filed for divorce from Bick in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, December 28. According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, she listed irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. Their date of separation was listed as December 22.

Griffin and Bick tied the knot on New Year’s Day in 2020. They have a prenuptial agreement in place, which was signed in December 2019, per the docs. Griffin is requesting that the court enforce the prenup, which means neither party would have to pay spousal support.

“Well…sh*t. This sucks,” Griffin shared via X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, December 29, seemingly addressing her split.

Related: The Most Shocking Celebrity Breakups Us Didn’t See Coming in 2023 This past year had Us questioning whether love is even real after a months-long onslaught of celebrity breakups. One of the first shocking splits that took the world by storm in 2023 was Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix. Us Weekly confirmed in March that the Vanderpump Rules stars broke up after nearly a decade of […]

When Griffin and Bick, who is 18 years her junior, started dating in 2011, she didn’t think their relationship would last.

“I thought he was just a man-whore, if you will,” she admitted during an interview with People from 2016. “So yeah, we’ve been together five years now, and we have a great time, and he’s very sweet and very mellow. He’s like a regular guy, you know, he’s like a real guy. He’s not like a Hollywood guy.”

The now-estranged couple briefly split in 2018.

“God help me, but I’m gonna be one of those people who announces a break up,” Griffin shared via X at the time. “After 7 years, Randy and I have decided to part ways. It’s not acrimonious and I will always adore him.”

It’s unclear exactly when they reconciled, but the two got back together before eventually tying the knot. Actress Lily Tomlin officiated Griffin and Bick’s January 2020 wedding.

Related: Comedian Kathy Griffin’s Ups and Downs Throughout the Years Always honest. Kathy Griffin has been open about the highs and lows of her life. Born in November 1960, Griffin grew up in Illinois before moving to Los Angeles in 1978. She joined the famous improv troupe The Groundlings before starting her stand-up career in the 1990s. Of course, most fans have seen her on […]

“The entire ceremony was just under 14 minutes but I have to give you guys the uncut first 75 seconds. LOVE IT!” Griffin announced in a video shared via X. “We promised you atypical. We are in love and we cannot stop laughing. Thank you @LilyTomlin and Jane Wagner!#HappyNewYear.”

Griffin walked down the aisle in a cap-sleeved Diane Von Furstenberg gown with a black satin band around the waist. After they said “I do,” Griffin revealed that the outfit was the same dress she wore on her first date with Bick.

“This was our first formal date in September 2011! We are in the back of a limo provided by the one only Gloria Estefan because her team arranged for me to surprise her as a backup ‘dancer’ when she performed at the Alma awards!” she wrote via X at the time. “I asked Randy to pick out whichever one of my long dresses was his favorite for any reason. He picked out this dress and showed me this photo. Romance is hotttt again.”