Kathy Griffin’s white sequined wedding gown served up a major case of déjà vu during her “atypical” marriage ceremony to her boyfriend of eight years, Randy Bick.

Celebrity Engagement Rings of 2019: See All the Diamonds and Bling

On New Year’s Day, the 59-year-old comedian said “I Do” to the marketing executive wearing a cap-sleeved Diane Von Furstenberg gown with a black satin band around the waist.

The adorable plot twist? Griffin told her Twitter followers that she wore the same exact dress on her first formal date with her now-husband.

From Kim Kardashian to Duchess Kate, These Are the Best Celebrity Wedding Dresses of the Decade

Just a few hours before tying the knot, Griffin shared a throwback photo of the two lovebirds in the beginning stages of their relationship. She captioned the pic, “This was our first formal date in September 2011! We are in the back of a limo provided by the one only Gloria Estefan because her team arranged for me to surprise her as a backup ‘dancer’ when she performed at the Alma awards!”

A) This was our first formal date in September 2011! We are in the back of a limo provided by the one only @GloriaEstefan because her team arranged for me to surprise her as a back up “dancer” when she performed at the Alma awards! pic.twitter.com/Z9kNaQHFpY — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 1, 2020

She continued, “I asked Randy to pick out whichever one of my long dresses was his favorite for any reason. He picked out this dress and showed me this photo. Romance is hotttt again.”

The couple surprised their social media followers when they took to Twitter and Instagram on New Year’s Eve to reveal that they were getting married that very evening — specifically after midnight, of course. Wearing their wedding ensembles they jumped into the video frame and said in unison, “Happy New Year — and surprise! We’re getting married!”

Griffin continued, “Tonight! After midnight!” And then Bick chimed in, “She said yes!”

The service took place in the couple’s home and Grace and Frankie star Lily Tomlin was the ceremony officiant. The comedian shared an unedited 75 seconds from the 14-minute ceremony and — as promised — she wore that same V-neck gown from eight years prior. She posted a clip of the ceremony and said, “LOVE IT! We promised you atypical. We are in love and we cannot stop laughing.”

Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift and More Celebs Who Welcomed New Pets in 2019

Social media followers got a little taste of the ceremony and an insider view of their living room. Tomlin began the ceremony with a cheeky introduction fit for, well, a comedian: “What was supposed to be a shallow toot it and boot it one night stand has grown and flourished into something far more meaningful,” she said. “They stayed together — then they couldn’t stay away from one another.”