



Plenty of four-legged animals found themselves moving into fancy digs in 2019. Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift were just some of the celebrities who welcomed furry pals into their family.

Bieber, 25, and his wife, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), adopted a sweet Savannah kitten in August.

“I’m getting a cat tomorrow and The name will be sushi 🍣 !!! Thanks guys! I can call her sooosh Magooosh and I’m very happy about it,” the Grammy winner announced via Instagram on August 24. “I can also in a baby voice call her TOOSHIEEE BUM BUM or . Shooshi wowl .. read it outloud how it’s spelt . Also sushi Poo.. or just TUNA.”

Hailey, 23, showed her excitement over the addition, commenting “Tushi buns” and “Soosh soosh magooooooosh💕💕💕” underneath the post.

Justin continued to share clips of Sushi squirming throughout the night as she got adjusted to her new home. “Go to bed Sushi!!” Justin captioned the video.

Weeks later Sushi was joined by her brother, another Savannah kitten who the couple named Tuna. The Biebers created an Instagram account for the kittens that has more than 500,000 followers.

Kardashian, 39, also added a double dose of furry love to her household. The Skims founder introduced two Pomeranian pups — one white female and one black male — via Instagram in September.

She asked her followers to help her family name the dogs and revealed her daughter North, 6, already had a couple of suggestions in mind.

“Meet our new babies! We just need names,” she captioned a photo of herself on September 26, holding up the furry friends. “North came up with names that go with our other Pomeranian Sushi. She wants white baby girl to be named Saké and the black baby boy either Soba (Noodle) or Soy Sauce.”

Swift, 29, made her home a little more purr-fect when she adopted her new cat, Benjamin Button, in April. Benjamin, who had a starring role in her “Me!” music video, was named after Brad Pitt‘s character in the 2008 film The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

“And then there were three…” she captioned a selfie of herself and the white and brown cat on April 26. The feline-loving lady is also the mom of cats Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson.

Ellen DeGeneres revealed that she and her wife, Portia de Rossi, adopted a 3-month-old poodle puppy in September.

“I can’t even tell you how excited I am,” DeGeneres said on the September 17, episode of her talk show. “I want to tell you something exciting. So, we rescued a puppy. She’s brand new — that’s what puppy means — so we got her from a rescue place called Wagmor.”

The comedian, 61, shared that they named the canine Mrs. Wallis Browning.“She’s so cute,” DeGeneres said.“I can’t even take it!”

Priyanka Chopra gifted her husband, Nick Jonas, the surprise of a lifetime in November, ahead of their first wedding anniversary in December. The “Jealous” singer, 27, posted a video Chopra, 37, filmed of their new German Shepherd puppy, Gino Jones, waking him up.

“Pri came home with the absolute best surprise this morning. Please meet our new pup @ginothegerman,” he wrote on November 26. “I haven’t stopped smiling since I woke up this morning and finally realized what was going on. Thank you @priyankachopra.”

The duo weren’t the only couple to give a pup a new mom and dad this year. Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane rescued a dog in August.

“It’s without shock to anyone who knows me well but, we have decided to make Cooper a permanent part of our family,” the Bachelor alum, 29, captioned an Instagram photo of herself, Lane, 35, and their canine. “So happy we get to love you Coop — now that we have adopted you, I’ll start working on your dad and finding you a brother/sister, but for now it’s the 3 of us!”

Bushnell added that she and the country singer also bought a house together. The couple tied the knot in October.