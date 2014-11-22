It's possible! Kathy Griffin hinted to Us Weekly that she may be replacing Joan Rivers on Fashion Police while attending Goldie Hawn's Inaugural Love in For Kids event in Beverly Hills on Friday, Nov. 21. Earlier this week, Griffin was rumored to be taking over for her late mentor following Rivers' tragic death back in September.

"It's definitely something I've put a lot of thought into and obviously there's an emotional tie for me because Joan was such a good friend of mine," Griffin, 54, told Us. "She and I talked about it many times. She joked that no matter what, I should always get 10 percent less than she got." She added: "I've been thinking about for a while and [the producers are] thinking about it too."

Griffin, who's known to take digs at celebrities during her stand-up shows, even got in some practice while at Hawn's event. "[I'm] ready to make some arrests tonight as a Fashion Police officer, so none of these people are safe," she teased on the red carpet. "They're all being nice, we're all kissing each other on the cheek, but they know that if I in fact become the sheriff of Fashion Police, none of them are safe and nor should they be."

"Look at all these celebrities — they're gorgeous, they've got beautiful designer dresses," the actress-comedienne continued. "You need somebody to be that voice to say, 'Really?' And then you also need somebody to say, 'You look great.' So we'll see what happens."

Griffin confirmed earlier this month that she was being considered for the role. TMZ reported, however, that producers have scrapped the idea of Fashion Police airing each week. Instead, the E! network show will air only during awards season and special programming once it returns.

