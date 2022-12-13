Yikes! Kathy Griffin is not impressed by how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met — and even compared the royal to controversial actor Armie Hammer.

“They met on freaking Instagram. Prince Harry was just flipping through Instagram, looking for a hot brunette like every other guy in L.A.,” Griffin, 62, quipped via Instagram video on Sunday, December 11. “I’m disappointed. I thought this was going to be a great love story. … Prince Harry’s like Armie freaking Hammer. What if Prince Harry’s the new House of Hammer?”

The Call Me By Your Name actor, 36, was accused of both sexual assault and sending disturbing DMs to several women online that were allegedly sexual and cannibalistic in nature. Hammer, for his part, called the claims “bulls—t” in a statement to TMZ in January 2021. Two months later, he denied raping a woman named Effie, who claimed he “abused me mentally, emotionally and sexually.”

While Griffin teased that her new “favorite thing” would be “comparing” Harry, 38, and the Social Network star, she was seemingly only referring to the way he and Meghan, 41, met — and not the disturbing allegations made against the Death on the Nile star.

In their new six-episode series, Harry & Meghan — which premiered on Thursday, December 8 — the Invictus Games founder revealed that he was first captured by the Suits alum after seeing her via Instagram while sporting a dog filter on her face.

“I was scrolling through my feed and someone who was a friend had this video of the two of them, it was like a Snapchat,” the duke explained during the premiere episode. Harry recalled seeing the filtered snap, adding, “That was the first thing. I was like ‘Who is that?’”

Meghan for her part, noted that she wasn’t looking for a relationship at the time. “I was really intent on being single and just have fun girl-time,” she explained to the cameras about meeting her new-husband in summer 2016. “I had a career. I had my life. I had my path … and then came H. I mean, he literally, talk about a plot twist.”

The Netflix project, which will wrap up on Thursday, December 15, has garnered mixed reviews from fans. On Sunday, Griffin explained that she wasn’t “trashing” the famous pair, but she did find “comedy” in the project.

After poking fun at their private life, the Illinois native then joked about the twosome’s philanthropic work.

“Acting like they can do so much good in the world, which is great and aspirational,” she said. “But when’s the last time a royal did anything that helped the world? That’s all I’m saying.”

The Suddenly Susan alum also noted that the Fringe actress seemingly denies her past career in Hollywood, saying, “[She] kinda acts like she was never on Deal or No Deal and when I say ‘kinda acts like,’ I mean they don’t acknowledge it at all which is hilarious to me.”

She added, “You don’t think it’s funny when Meghan acts like she doesn’t know what hair and makeup is? ‘I’ve never been in this situation where someone would take my picture,’” she said, pretending to be Meghan.