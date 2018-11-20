She didn’t see it coming! Kathy Hilton opened up about her daughter Paris Hilton’s relationship with ex Chris Zylka less than two weeks before the former couple split and called off their engagement.

“Yes!” the 59-year-old gushed to Us Weekly on November 8, at the Rebag event when asked if she was excited for the now exes’ wedding.

As for what made the two a strong couple, Kathy added: “I guess they spend a lot of time together and they get along really well, so that’s always a good thing.”

Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly on Monday, November 19, that Paris, 37, and Zylka, 33, had called it quits on their nearly two year relationship.

“She broke up with him a couple of weeks ago,” a source close to the two told Us. “She has been out of the country in Dubai and Australia. Paris realized that it wasn’t meant to be and he wasn’t right for her. There were some problems along the way. She’s done.”

Paris and Zylka first flaunted their relationship in February 2017 on Instagram, just two months before they made their red carpet debut at HBO’s season 3 premiere of The Leftovers, in which Zylka stars.

The Amazing Spider-Man actor proposed to Paris during a trip to Aspen, Colorado in January 2018, and the Simple Life alum announced their engagement alongside a sweet Instagram photo at the time.

“I said Yas! So happy & excited to be engaged to the love of my life. My best friend & soulmate,” she captioned the pic. “Perfect for me in every way. So dedicated, loyal, loving & kindhearted. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! You are my dream come true! Thank you for showing me that fairytales do exist.”

Paris gushed over her then-fiance exclusively to Us in October, calling him “even more beautiful on the inside than the out.”

She added: “He’s just such a genuine, good man and an amazing, supportive best friend. He’s everything, and it’s really rare and hard to find — especially in L.A. You can’t trust any of these guys. So it’s nice to finally find someone that I can really trust.”

The hotel heiress also revealed that it felt like they “we’re already married” at the time.

With reporting by Emily Marcus

