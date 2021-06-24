Supporting one another. Kathy Hilton and Nicky Hilton were not looking to choose sides when asked about Britney Spears saying she didn’t initially believe Paris Hilton‘s previous claims of abuse.

“She should know we believe her. Free Britney!” Nicky, 37, said during an appearance with her mother, 62, on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday, June 23.

Kathy, who admitted she wasn’t familiar with the recent legal proceedings, added her opinion.

“She’s such a sweet girl and a good girl,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said.

The songwriter mentioned Paris, 40, and her past traumatic experience as a reason why she didn’t speak up about her own struggles before.

“To be honest with you, the Paris Hilton story on what they did to her at that school, I didn’t believe any of it,” Spears, 39, said during her conservatorship hearing on June 23. “I’m sorry … I’m an outsider and I’ll just be honest, I didn’t believe it, and maybe I’m wrong and that’s why I didn’t want to say any of this to anybody to the public because I thought people would make fun of me or laugh at me and say, ‘She’s lying, she’s got everything, she’s Britney Spears.’ I’m not lying. I just want my life back.”

The heiress previously opened up about her experience at Utah’s Provo Canyon School in her This Is Paris documentary.

“[The staff] would make people take their clothes off and go in there for, like, 20 hours,” she said in the September 2020 doc. “I felt like I was going crazy. Someone was in the other room, there was like, a straitjacket. … I was just freezing, was starving, was alone. I was scared.”

Paris added that she didn’t tell her parents at the time because “every time I tried, I got punished by them or they would say, ‘We’re just going to tell your parents you’re a liar, and they’re never going to believe you.’”

The former reality star, who was close with Spears before the singer was put under the conservatorship in February 2008, talked about reconnecting with her old friend recently.

“Yeah, I saw her this summer. We’ve had dinners. I saw her in Malibu. I just love her so much,” Paris revealed during an episode of Andy Cohen Live in September 2020.

The socialite also weighed in on Spears’ legal battle at the time.

“I feel like if you are an adult, you should be able to live your life and not be controlled,” she explained. “I think that maybe stems from me being controlled so much so I can understand how that would feel and I can’t imagine right now if that was still happening to me. After just working your whole life and working so hard, she’s this icon and I just feel like she has no control of her life whatsoever and I just don’t think that’s fair.”

While Paris didn’t agree with the situation that Spears was in, she didn’t mention it to her friend.

“She is so sweet and so innocent and such a nice girl. We just talk about happy things. Music, fashion … fun things,” Paris clarified. “I never like to bring up negative things and make people feel uncomfortable, so I’ve never talked about it with her.”

