Sticking up for her pal. Paris Hilton got real about the consequences of her friend Britney Spears’ conservatorship as the singer’s legal battle continues.

“I saw her this summer. We’ve had dinners, I saw her in Malibu,” Hilton, 39, detailed during the Wednesday, September 9, episode of Andy Cohen Live. “I just love her so much. I feel like if you are an adult, you should be able to live your life and not be controlled. I think that maybe stems from me being controlled so much so I can understand how that would feel and I can’t imagine right now if that was still happening to me. After just working your whole life and working so hard, she’s this icon and I just feel like she has no control of her life whatsoever and I just don’t think that’s fair.”

Host Andy Cohen then asked if the conservatorship drama is “something that you talk to her about as a friend.”

Hilton replied that the topic is off-limits for the pair. “No, I don’t like bringing things up like that,” she explained. “She is so sweet and so innocent and such a nice girl. We just talk about happy things. Music, fashion … fun things. I never like to bring up negative things and make people feel uncomfortable, so I’ve never talked about it with her.”

The conservatorship began in February 2008 after the 38-year-old pop star’s public breakdown and 5150 psychiatric hold. She “is vehemently opposed” to her father Jamie Spears’ efforts to “keep her legal struggle hidden away in the closet as a family secret,” according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly earlier this month. Thus, she requested that the case be open to the public.

In August, Spears’ attorney stated in a court filing that she “is strongly opposed to having [Jamie] return as the conservator of her person.” Jamie, 68, temporarily stepped away from his duties in September 2019 amid health issues and an alleged altercation between him and Britney’s 14-year-old son, Preston. (She shares the teen and son Jayden, 13, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.)

Now, the Grammy winner “wants to be her own person and not be treated like a child,” a source told Us in August. A second insider reiterated at the time, “She’s ready to take back control after 12 years.”