Katie Couric sent her best wishes to new couple Cory Booker and Rosario Dawson — and revealed that she went out with the New Jersey senator years ago!

“I had a blind date with Cory Booker once,” the former Today cohost, 62, said on The Wendy Williams Show on Wednesday, March 20. “We went to a Giants football game. Did we kiss? No, we did not.”

Couric explained that the date “was a long time ago” before calling Booker, 49, “an incredible person.”

As for the Democratic presidential hopeful’s blossoming romance with Dawson? “I really like Cory and I really like Rosario Dawson, so I’m happy for them,” the veteran journalist added. “Look how beautiful she is! And she’s also very politically active. She has spoken out about gender equality. She cares deeply about stopping domestic violence. She is a very cool woman. I like her.”

The couple were first spotted together in December 2018 while attending the Off-Broadway play Apologia. An eyewitness told Us Weekly, “They were holding hands, seemed comfortable together and looked like a couple.” The Rent star, 39, confirmed the news on March 14, telling TMZ, “He’s a wonderful human being. … I am just grateful to be with someone that I respect and love and admire so much. [He] is so brilliant and kind and caring and loving.”

Booker reciprocated Dawson’s kind words about their relationship during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday.

“She’s a deeply soulful person and has taught me a lot of lessons about love already,” he raved. “Sometimes you show the greatest strength when you make yourself vulnerable. She really has this nurturing spirit that has made me more courageous, not just in the love that I project and want to see in our country, but I think even in our personal relationships — to love more fearlessly.”

He added, “I’m really, really blessed to be with somebody who makes me a better person. She’s just an incredible human being.”

Later in the interview, Ellen DeGeneres suggested a White House wedding should Booker win the 2020 presidential election. In response, he asked, “Would you help preside?”

Dawson previously dated comedian Eric Andre until November 2017. She is the mother of teenage daughter Lola, whom she adopted in 2014.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!