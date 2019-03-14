The future first lady? Rosario Dawson confirmed that she is dating senator and potential presidential nominee Cory Booker.

“He’s a wonderful human being,” the 39-year-old Daredevil star told TMZ on Thursday, March 14. “It’s good to spend some time together when we can. We’re very busy.”

When called “the president-to-be” by the outlet, Dawson smiled and replied, “I think so, yeah, he’s an amazing human being.”

Dawson and Booker, 49, were first spotted together in December 2018 at the off-Broadway play Apologia at the Laura Pels Theatre in New York City.

“They were holding hands, seemed comfortable together and looked like a couple,” an onlooker told Us Weekly at the time.

While it’s unclear when the twosome started seeing each other, the Sin City actress revealed on Thursday that she loved Booker.

“I am just grateful to be with someone that I respect and love and admire so much,” Dawson gushed. “[He] is so brilliant and kind and caring and loving.”

The New Jersey Senator announced last month that he is running for president in 2020.

“The history of our nation is defined by collective action; by interwoven destinies of slaves and abolitionists; of those born here and those who chose America as home; of those who took up arms to defend our country, and those who linked arms to challenge and change it,” he said in a video shared on February 1. “I’m Cory Booker and I’m running for president of the United States of America.”

Dawson previously dated DJ Mathieu Schreyer, director Danny Boyle and comedian Eric Andre. She is also mother to daughter Lola, whom the actress adopted when the now-teenager was 11 years old.

“I remember I told my mom at 5 [years old] that when I got older, I was gonna adopt and I was gonna adopt older,” Dawson told Us in December. “They say that one of the most difficult things about adopting an older child is that you missed out on those younger years, so you really … I mean, for any parent that I speak to, they say it goes by like this. I mean, but especially if you get your child at 11, it really does go [fast].”

