Eatin’ good in NOLA! Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx stepped out for a dinner date in New Orleans after sparking engagement rumors.

The low-key couple were spotted together at Restaurant R’evolution in the historic French Quarter area on Wednesday, October 31. Holmes, 39, rocked a stylish tan jumpsuit with white Adidas sneakers, while Foxx, 50, sported a casual black hoodie and matching sweatpants.

The Dawson’s Creek alum and the Beat Shazam host are both in town for work. She has been filming the movie adaptation of Rhonda Byrne’s self-help book The Secret, and he has been working on an as-yet-untitled Netflix sci-fi film with Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

The pair’s dinner date came one day after Holmes was seen wearing what appeared to be a diamond engagement ring on her left hand during a coffee run in NOLA. However, her rep confirmed to Us Weekly that the sparkler is nothing more than a movie prop.

Us broke the news that Holmes and Foxx have been quietly dating since attending a fundraiser in The Hamptons together in 2013, one year after she finalized her divorce from her husband of nearly six years, Tom Cruise. The actress and the Ray star have not publicly commented on the status of their relationship, but they have started stepping out together more in the past year.

“Katie and Jamie care about each other a lot,” a source told Us exclusively in August. “They tried to stay as quiet as possible because they didn’t want to ruin that.”

Holmes shares daughter Suri, 12, with Cruise, 56. Foxx has two daughters from previous relationships: Corinne, 24, and Annalise, 10.

