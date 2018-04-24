Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx enjoyed yet another low-key night out together. The pair were spotted leaving from separate exits after having dinner at Nobu in New York City on Monday, April 23.

The Dawson’s Creek alum, 39, and the Beat Shazam host, 50, met up for a private date at the restaurant after she attended Chanel’s 13th annual Artists Dinner during the Tribeca Film Festival. She kept it casual in a purple floral kimono over a white top, skinny jeans and boots, completing the look with a black floppy hat. Foxx wore a red bomber jacket with a black T-shirt, dark jeans and Timberland boots.

Holmes and Foxx have been quietly seeing each other for about four and a half years. Us Weekly was first to break the news in 2015, two years after the romance began at a fundraiser in East Hampton, New York. Though neither of them have commented on the status of their relationship, the duo went public in September, when they were seen holding hands on a beach in Malibu.

“Everyone knows they’re together, but it’s still unspoken,” a source told Us exclusively at the time. “He could often be overheard talking flirtatiously to someone on the phone and excited to wrap up work and go home. It’s been obvious that he’s had someone special in his life for a long time.”

The Ocean’s 8 star and the Ray actor have since stepped out together on several occasions. They attended Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy party in January, and celebrated Valentine’s Day with a game of basketball in Los Angeles the following month.

“Their relationship works because of the love, compassion, trust and support they have for each other,” a source close to Holmes told Us exclusively in March. “They confide in and rely on each other pretty heavily. They’re definitely very serious.”

Holmes shares daughter Suri, 12, with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise, to whom she was married from 2006 to 2012. Meanwhile, Foxx is the father of daughters Corinne, 24, and Annalise, 9, from previous relationships.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!