Katie Morton Confirms She’s Dating Nearly 1 Year After Chris Bukowski Split

Everything happens for a reason. Katie Morton revealed she is dating someone she met briefly before her whirlwind romance with Chris Bukowski on season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise.

“We met two weeks before Paradise, randomly on the street and didn’t talk at all because I was not in the headspace to be meeting any men. That was two years ago almost now,” Morton explained on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast. “Then, randomly, I had all of that drop, like, a not so good relationship that obviously everyone saw, then I had a big, sad moment to myself. I had to rebuild myself back up, having a lot of self-love and care and I got back to right at the point I was right before Paradise and he slid into my DMs. So, it was really good timing.”

Bachelor Nation first met Morton on season 23 of The Bachelor. After she went home during week six, she went to Mexico to film season 6 of the spinoff. After meeting Bukowski, the pair got engaged during the August 2019 finale. By that December, the twosome called it quits.

“We’ve reached a point in our story where we agree it’s best to go our separate ways. We have chosen to love and respect each other as friends because that’s the base of our relationship, and it’s what is most natural for us,” the twosome said in a joint statement via Instagram at the time. “We are incredibly thankful for the support we’ve received from our family, friends and everyone who supported us throughout our journey—from Paradise to this moment. We are grateful for everything that we’ve learned in this chapter and are hopeful for what is to come in life and in love for both of us.”

While Morton has been keeping the details of her relationship under wraps, she is currently spending time with her new man in London.

“I’ve been keeping it super private, but I was, like, you know what, you can’t jinx the right thing. If it doesn’t work, it doesn’t work. If I get hurt, I get hurt,” she told Us. “My mom said, ‘You better run through the minefield, if you get blown up, you get blown up.’ … I think she was going for the Hunger Games idea, like, just run through and if you get blown up, you get blown up, but if you make it to the end, you make it to the end. But you have to run through and just go.”

Morton added, “I’m just trusting and going with my gut. I’m listening to my gut, I’m having a really, really good time, even though we’re in lockdown. I’m really happy.”

