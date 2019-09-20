Sharing her story. Katie Stevens opened up about having a breast cancer scare similar to what her The Bold Type character, Jane Sloan, went through ahead of her wedding.

The actress, 26, prefaced her explanation by noting that “there are some things that are out of our control,” though she emphasized that she is “100% okay.” She also hesitated to divulge the details but was inspired by her fictional alter-ego.

“I feel that based on the fact that I play Jane on The Bold Type, I feel a responsibility to share my own personal story,” she wrote via Instagram on Friday, September 20. Stevens then revealed she gave herself a self exam on Wednesday, September 18, and noticed something was off.

“There was a lump in my breast. I had never felt one before, and it didn’t feel like normal breast tissue,” she continued. “It was clearly a lump, and that was alarming since I do these exams on myself regularly to have a clear knowledge of my breasts in case this circumstance ever occurred.”

She added: “I was in a panic, so emotional… My wedding is soon, I’m in the middle of shooting this season.. I needed clarity. I made an appointment with a breast specialist immediately, got an ultrasound, and quickly got the results that I had a benign tumor called a fibroadenoma. I feel very lucky and grateful and was able to breathe a huge sigh of relief. I have to continue to monitor it every 6 months, but women get these all the time, many women in my family have them too.”

Stevens went on to encourage her followers to keep up with their health. “If you have something going on that you think might be a health issue, don’t wait. Get it checked out,” she wrote. “It’s scary to find out that something might be wrong, but the quicker you get the information, the quicker you can do something about it, OR (in my case) the quicker you can have peace of mind! Knowledge is power.”

The Faking It alum reiterated that she now has “an awareness of my body that I didn’t have before” and is “happy and healthy and appreciating this body that I’m in.”

Stevens’ character on the Freeform series carries the BRCA gene, which means she is more likely to develop breast or ovarian cancer. As such, Jane froze her eggs and made other health decisions due, in part, to the fact that her mother died from the same illness.

The Haunt star announced her engagement to songwriter Paul DiGiovanni in February 2018 after four years together. Earlier this month, Stevens hinted via Instagram that their wedding is near, writing, “So close to forever with you.”

