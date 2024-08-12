Katie Thurston may not have found love on reality TV, but she has finally found her person in Jeff Arcuri.

In May 2024, Thurston revealed that she was “off the market” and seeing someone new.

“I’m seeing somebody. I haven’t actually said this yet,” Thurston shared during an episode of the “Your Mom & Dad” podcast at the time. “You heard it here first. [I’ve been] taken off the market.”

One month later, the Bachelorette alum made her relationship Instagram official with Arcuri.

“Safe to say he’s making it to hometowns next week ❤️,” Thurston wrote alongside a picture of the couple kissing and another of them smiling in a photo booth.

Related: 'Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette' Leads Who Dated Their Former Suitors Post-Split Circling back for more roses? Not every Bachelor or Bachelorette star finds love with their final pick — and some leads choose to give their former contestants a second chance once they are back on the market. While the ABC series has managed to help find several men and women find their happily ever after […]

While Thurston hasn’t shared any details on how the duo met yet, Thurston has continued to gush about the comedian on social media.

“Found me a forever kind of love and I’ll never take him for granted,” she wrote via her Instagram Story in July next to a snap of Arcuri smiling as he looked in the distance while sitting on a boat.

Keep scrolling to see more details on Thurston and Arcuri’s romance:

January 2024

After not finding love on FBoy Island season 3, which premiered in October 2023, Thurston teased on her Instagram Story that she had been seeing someone new.

When one user asked Thurston for advice on navigating a new relationship, Thurston posted a photo holding onto a mystery man’s hand with the caption, “Take things slow those first three months.”

May 2024

Following her soft launch in January, Thurston admitted she was “happily snatched up” on an episode of the “Your Mom & Dad” podcast.

Thurston added that she is “very much in that so-called honeymoon phase” but she wasn’t in a rush to make things Instagram official quite yet.

“We’re kinda enjoying us right now,” she gushed, adding that she doesn’t know if there’s anything she doesn’t like about her new beau. “Everything’s still cute and quirky and adorable.”

June 2024

Thurston went Instagram official with Arcuri.

“Safe to say he’s making it to hometowns next week ❤️,” she wrote alongside two pictures of the couple.

July 2024

“We’re beyond the honeymoon stage and entering our weirdo era,” Thurston wrote on her Instagram Story over a video of Arcuri looking out into the distance on a boat.

Later that month, Thurston gave some insight into how the twosome began dating.

“Three months ago I thought @jarcurri was ghosting me. Turns out he was in the hospital. Whoops 😅,” she wrote via Instagram alongside several photos of the lovebirds. “Here is a glimpse of this extraordinary human who is the kindest man I have ever met. He’s my love, my protector, my peace, my healer, and of course, my laughter. I never knew two souls could collide the way ours have. You were worth the wait 💕.”

Arcuri took to the comment section to write that he is the “luckiest dude in the world.”