Former Bachelorette Katie Thurston is engaged to comedian Jeff Arcuri.

Us Weekly can confirm Arcuri proposed at Secret Beach in Kauai, Hawaii, on August 26.

“When you know you know,” the twosome captioned a joint Instagram post on Sunday, September 15.

Thurston, who lives in L.A., and Arcuri, a New York resident, connected in April, meeting in person in May. Their long-distance relationship will end when Thurston moves to NYC in early 2025.

Thurston confirmed during a May appearance on the “Your Mom & Dad” podcast that she was “happily snatched up.” She explained, “I’m seeing somebody. I haven’t actually said this yet. You heard it here first. [I’ve been] taken off the market.”

While Thurston kept her boyfriend’s identity under wraps, she revealed that he was also a “public person.”

“We’re just kinda enjoying us right now,” she said. “I don’t know if there’s anything I hate about him. Everything’s still cute and quirky and adorable.”

Thurston and Arcuri took their relationship public one month later, posting a pic to Instagram where she pressed a kiss to his cheek in a photo booth. “Safe to say he’s making it to hometowns next week ❤️,” Thurston wrote at the time, referencing her Bachelor Nation past.

Thurston continued to share glimpses of her and Arcuri’s romance via social media. In July, she gushed over how grateful she was to have Arcuri in her life.

“Found me a forever kind of love and I’ll never take him for granted,” Thurston wrote via her Instagram Story at the time. Alongside the sentiment, Thurston shared a photo of Arcuri on a boat while he looked off into the distance and smiled.

Arcuri, for his part, uploaded a video from their boat outing via his own Instagram Story. In the clip, he panned the camera across the skyline until he reached Thurston — who looked surprised. “We’re beyond the honeymoon stage and entering our weirdo era,” she wrote while reposting the video.

Back in 2021, Thurston vied for the affections of Matt James during The Bachelor season 25. After James sent her packing, Thurston was crowned the lead for The Bachelorette season 17 later that year. Thurston ended her season engaged to Blake Moynes, but the pair went their separate ways shortly after. She later appeared on CW’s FBOY Island.