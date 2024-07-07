Katie Thurston is feeling grateful for her boyfriend, Jeff Arcuri.

“Found me a forever kind of love and I’ll never take him for granted,” Thurston, 33, wrote via her Instagram Story on Saturday, July 6, alongside a snap of Arcuri smiling as he looked off in the distance while sitting on a boat.

The couple shared several glimpses of their boat trip in New York City. In a clip posted via Arcuri’s Instagram Story on Saturday, he panned the camera across the skyline until it reached Thurston’s face — which looked surprised.

“We’re beyond the honeymoon stage and entering our weirdo era,” she wrote over a repost of the video.

Thurston revealed last month that she and Arcuri were dating. “Safe to say he’s making it to hometowns next week ❤️,” she wrote in an Instagram post at the time, referring to the Bachelor franchise tradition for the final few contestants to show the lead their home.

She uploaded two photos, one of the pair kissing and the other of black-and-white photo booth pics. Thurston also shared a video to her Instagram Story of the twosome kissing and posing for a pic on stage.

Thurston previously teased her new beau in January, sharing a video via her Instagram Story holding a man’s hand on a couch. In May, she confirmed she was dating a special someone.

“You heard it here first. [I’ve been] taken off the market.” she said during an episode of the “Your Mom & Dad” podcast at the time, adding that she’s “happily snatched up” and “very much in that so-called honeymoon phase.”

Thurston remained tight-lipped about her boyfriend’s identity, but revealed that he was also a “public person.” She also admitted that the couple hadn’t said “I love you.”

“We’re just kinda enjoying us right now,” she continued. “I don’t know if there’s anything I hate about him. Everything’s still cute and quirky and adorable.”

Following the podcast episode, Thurston posted a photo of her and Arcuri via her Instagram Story but hid his face behind a heart emoji.

Bachelor Nation first met Thurston when she vied for the affections of Matt James during The Bachelor season 25 in 2021. After James, 32, sent her packing, Thurston became the lead of The Bachelorette season 17 later that year. Thurston ended the season engaged to Blake Moynes, but the duo split shortly after. She also appeared on CW’s FBOY Island and is now a standup comedian — like Arcuri.