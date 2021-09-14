An important stamp of approval! Blake Moynes just took a major step in his relationship with Katie Thurston — meeting her pet.

When the wildlife manager, 31, visited his fiancée, 30, in San Diego, California, on Monday, September 13, he met Tommy the cat, the other important man in her life.

“What do you think, Tommy?” the Bachelor alum asked her feline friend as he circled the Canada native in a video she posted via Instagram on Monday. Though the cat seemed skeptical at first, he quickly came around and began purring as Blake petted him.

“Oh, wow, he’s purring loud,” Katie noted. “Alright, guys I think Tommy approves.”

Later in the clip, Tommy jumped up on a counter to do his own thing, but he then changed his mind and returned to Blake for additional petting. “Yeah, that’s what I thought,” the reality star joked as Tommy rubbed affectionately against his legs. “It looks like Tommy’s really approving right now,” Katie added.

The duo got engaged during the season 17 finale of The Bachelorette, which aired in August. Since then, they’ve been taking it slow and spending time with one another in their respective hometowns. The pair also visited New York City together for a trip to the U.S. Open.

While attending the tennis tournament, the twosome bumped into fellow Bachelor Nation members Dale Moss and Clare Crawley. Blake made his Bachelor Nation debut on the 40-year-old hairstylist’s season of The Bachelorette, meaning he’s Clare’s ex-boyfriend.

“OK, I keep running into Blake’s exes,” Katie joked in an Instagram Story video on Thursday, September 9, panning the camera to show her fiancé standing next to Clare and Dale, 32.

Another of Blake’s exes, Tayshia Adams, served as one of the cohosts for Katie’s season of The Bachelorette. He joined season 17 after it had already started, but he quickly connected with the former bank marketing manager.

Last month, Katie told Us Weekly that there was a moment during the finale taping where she thought Blake might not propose.

“It’s hard to say if we would have survived just as a dating couple, but the fact that we’re both committed to each other as future husband and wife, it just says a lot about our confidence in our relationship,” she explained. “You go through so much and you want to take this very seriously and a proposal and engagement is very serious. I didn’t come here to find a boyfriend. I can do that on a dating app.”