Looking forward to finding love again. Two months after their engagement aired on The Bachelorette, Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes split. However, she’s not giving up on finding The One.

“Katie’s really an open and honest person. She knows what she wants,” an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly. “I’m sure she won’t have trouble moving on — she’s been through heartbreak before.”

The source added that the 30-year-old former bank marketing manager “won’t give up on love and still hopes to get married one day.”

Moynes, 31, and Thurston announced their breakup in a joint statement on Monday, October 25.

“It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways,” the pair, whose engagement aired on the August finale of The Bachelorette, both shared via Instagram. “We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently.”

Two days before the news, the season 25 Bachelor alum exclusively told Us that she was “winging it” in her relationship with the wildlife manager, who has been working in Africa.

“The short version is we’re figuring [long-distance] out,” Thurston told Us on Friday, October 22, backstage at Whitney Cummings’ Touch Me Tour. “We don’t know. This is very new to us still. I’m just focusing on myself. He’s focusing on him, and if we work doing that, great.”

The duo parted on good terms, the insider also tells Us, noting that the distance just became too much but they “definitely tried” to stay together.

“Katie really missed Blake once he left and they would get into little arguments, but at the end of the day, Katie wished he would be with her more,” the source says. “She’s super supportive of his work — that’s one of the reasons why she fell in love with him was because of how caring he is. Once the distance became a reality though, it was too difficult for her to deal with.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper