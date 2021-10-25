Bachelor Nation to the rescue! Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes received an outpouring of support from their fellow reality stars, including exes Clare Crawley and Andrew Spencer, after announcing their split on Monday, October 25.

“It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways,” the pair wrote via Instagram in a joint statement. “We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently.”

The pair, who got engaged in April while filming the season 17 Bachelorette finale, asked for “kindness and privacy” as they navigate the breakup.

“Both of us will forever want the best for one another and ask you to please support us in our decision,” their statement concluded.

The former bank manager, 30, connected with Moynes, 31, before she began filming her Bachelorette season earlier this year.

The Canada native previously vied for both Crawley, 40, and Tayshia Adams’ hearts on season 16 of the ABC dating series before sliding into Thurston’s DMs in January after she made her Bachelor debut on Matt James’ season.

Moynes recalled in July during an episode of the “Click Bait” podcast that Thurston “didn’t open up her dialogue in any way” when he tried to chat with her on social media. However, after he joined her season of The Bachelorette a few episodes in, their chemistry was hard to deny.

Fans watched the Blake Moynes Shop cofounder get down on one knee during the August finale of the show, following a dramatic end to Thurston’s relationship with Greg Grippo that resulted in the Washington native later calling Grippo, 28, a “gaslighter” for how he exited the show.

“I always thought you showed up late, but if there’s anything I’ve learned during our journey together, it’s that love shows up when it wants, regardless of time, tradition, expectations, and that’s why we’re standing right here in this very moment,” Thurston told Moynes before he proposed and she happily accepted. “You showed up exactly when you were meant to show up. I’ll forever be thankful that you fought to be here.”

The twosome made their relationship Instagram official the same month in celebration of the wildlife manager’s birthday.

Earlier this month, Thurston expressed concern over being in a long-distance relationship, telling her Instagram followers that she was “lonely” while Moynes was away in Africa for work. The TV personality exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, October 22, that she was “winging” it when it came to her romance and personal life.

“The short version is we’re figuring it out,” she told Us. “We don’t know. This is very new to us still. I’m just focusing on myself. He’s focusing on him, and if we work doing that, great.”

