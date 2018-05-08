Friendship at its finest! Katy Perry played an important role in helping Kim Kardashian perfect her 2018 Met Gala look.

A fan account for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, reposted photos of her and Perry, 33, sharing a laugh at the star-studded soiree on Monday, May 7. In one picture, the American Idol judge examines Kardashian’s manicure.

“I can already hear Kim. ‘I don’t usually do long nails so I decided to switch it up tonight,’” the profile wrote. Hours later, the KKW Beauty founder weighed in and revealed why she and Perry were all smiles at the fundraising event.

“Katy actually flew my nails on her plane over to me from LA LOL,” the E! personality explained. “They are just glued on! So had to show her!”

The “Roar” songstress and Kardashian have been close for quite some time. Last November, the media mogul took her daughter, North West, to see Perry in concert. Two years earlier, they were spotted hanging out at the Givenchy show during Paris Fashion Week.

Perry gushed about the Kardashian-Jenner clan while walking the 2015 Met Gala red carpet. “I’m [Kris Jenner’s] biggest fan. Listen, Kris Jenner is very important to me and that is not sarcastic at all. She has a great sense of humor and she’s kind of like the mother of everyone.”

Added the Grammy winner, “The Kardashians, in my book, are completely valid.

The famous family showed Perry the love in June 2011 when they filmed a music video for her track “ET” while vacationing in Bora Bora.

