It’s all about who you know – and at the 2018 Met Gala, everyone knows everyone. From Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian to Andrew Garfield and Emilia Clarke, the stars came out at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Gala in New York City on Monday, May 7. And most followed the theme: Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. Scroll through the gallery to see the inside photos.