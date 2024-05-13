Katy Perry often prefers to keep her daughter Daisy Love Bloom out of the spotlight.

But the arrival of Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 12, sparked a moment of pride as the singer, 39, took to social media to gush about anticipating the arrival of her 3-year-old.

Perry took to Instagram to post a carousel of photos and videos including a snap of her pregnancy test, her growing bump, the moment she shared the news with fiancé Orlando Bloom, a clip from a pregnancy ultrasound, and a video that showed the moment she shared the news with her former American Idol co-judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

“Today I told my mother that the day I realized how much she loved me is the day I had my own daughter, Daisy Dove,” Perry captioned the Mother’s Day post. “There is nothing like a Mother’s love. Never take it for granted. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers — any way you come.”

She also captioned each of the images and the two clips.

Perry wrote, “1. Og pee stick! 2. Telling O I was pregnant (he was filming in Prague) 3. Telling my brothers @lukebryan @lionelrichie the big news on set in Hawaii at #idol 4. Hearing Daisy’s heartbeat for the first time 5-10: Some bump pics from before I met my Daisy Dove”

The “Firework” hitmaker gave birth to her daughter in August, 2020 and announced her baby’s arrival into the world via UNICEF, an organization of which Perry and Bloom, 47, serve as Goodwill Ambassadors.

The duo, who got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019, wrote in an announcement on its website, ‘We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter.

“But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.”

In November 2023, Perry celebrated the final show of her Las Vegas residency, titled “Play”, with her little girl in person, offering her a shout-out from the stage during her concert.

“Daisy! I love you so much,” Perry called out to her daughter, who was dressed as Minnie Mouse, per fan footage. “You’re my best friend. I’m so glad you’re here.”