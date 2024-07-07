Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant were spotted together in Germany.

Reeves, 59, and Grant, 51, were photographed at the MotoGP Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland on Sunday, July 7. The motorcycle grand prix is held at the Sachsenring Circuit race track in Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Germany.

Reeves, sporting a black denim jacket, waved the checkered flag from the booth at the race while Grant, who provided a pop of color in her blue sweater and sunglasses, laughed and looked on. The John Wick star further observed the race from the service road on the back of his own motorcycle.

Reeves is a known motorcycle enthusiast and even owns his own custom motorcycle company, ARCH, which he cofounded in 2011. “I love everything about motorcycles,” Reeves said in an interview with Adventure Bike Rider in April 2021.

“I love how riding clears your mind and the feeling of freedom it gives you,” he said at the time. “I’m probably happiest when I’m out on the road going as fast as possible. I can’t explain to you how beautiful it feels to be able to ride through the canyons or be able to take the Pacific Coast freeway and feel the ocean breeze. I love the feeling.”

Even those close to Reeves know one of the actor’s favorite things to do is ride his motorbike.

“Keanu is very soft-spoken in his everyday life, but he has a great dry sense of humor,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly about the actor last year. “Keanu loves riding his motorcycle and playing his bass. He has some friends who jam together, and he loves going out for bike rides on his own to clear his head. Keanu also loves horseback riding to get away from the Hollywood craziness.”

At the time, the insider gushed over what “a great team” Reeves and Grant, who have largely kept their romance out of the private eye, make.

“She loves cooking him meals at home and they both love film and books,” the source told Us in March 2023. “They actually have a little book club just the two of them where they read each other’s favorites.”

Reeves and Grant have been together since they met at a party in 2009. After years of dating, another insider exclusively told Us of the couple last month, “They see themselves as soulmates.”

The source added, “They’re shy by nature so there’s no overintensity or jealousy on either side. Alexandra appreciates that Keanu is a total gentleman who encourages her to pursue her passions, while he says she’s one of the kindest people he’s ever met.”