Writer, actor, producer — and now a husband! Keegan-Michael Key is a married man. The 47-year-old Key & Peele alum tied the knot to Elisa Pugliese in their New York City home. He shared a photo of the newlyweds on Saturday, June 9.

“Dear Mr. Key, I love you more every day. Sincerely, Mrs. Key,” Pugliese added via Twitter.

Prior to their wedding, the Friends from College star dished details of their intimate affair — and why they choose the specific location — exclusively to Us Weekly.

“So I’m getting married in nine days in my home. My fiancée is the most wonderful and passionate and sensible woman at the same time,” he told Us on May 29. “Why would we get married in any place else if we love our home? Let’s have a reception upstairs and then we’re having a party the next day. A big party. So very intimate wedding, very big party.”

Key revealed that he was engaged to the Bronx-born producer in a sweet Instagram post in November 2017.

“She shows me every day that each of us has the ability to help make the world a better place,” Key captioned an adorable photo of the two at the time. “I’m the luckiest man ever. She said yes!”

Though the couple isn’t often vocal about their relationship, they never fail to disappoint when walking the red carpet together, including their appearance at the 2016 Emmy’s where they coordinated in all black ensembles.

Prior to his relationship with Pugliese, Key was married to Hollywood dialect coach Cynthia Blaise from 1998 to 2015.

