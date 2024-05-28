Kellie Pickler sold the Nashville home she shared with her late husband, Kyle Jacobs, six months after she put it on the market.

Pickler, 37, closed on the property on May 15, per property records obtained by TMZ. The country star sold the four-bedroom, five-bathroom house for $2.3 million.

The American Idol alum initially listed the home for sale in November 2023 at an asking price of $2.89 million. She lowered the price to $2.6 million in March before finalizing the sale this month.

The luxurious home also features a two-story fireplace in the great room, a wine cellar, laundry rooms on each level, a screened-in porch, a terraced backyard and a pool. Pickler originally purchased the house in 2010 for $1.435 million.

Pickler previously lived at the home with Jacobs, who died by suicide in February 2023 at age 49. The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department confirmed at the time that authorities received a 911 call from Pickler’s home.

“Officers and Nashville Fire Department personnel responded and located resident Kyle Jacobs, 49, deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in an upstairs bedroom/office,” the department said in a statement at the time. “Mr. Jacobs’ wife, Kellie Pickler, reported that she awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband, and began looking for him. After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911.”

Three months later, the Davidson Country Medical Examiner officially ruled that Jacobs died by suicide. A toxicology report concluded that there were no drugs in his system.

Pickler broke her silence on her husband’s death in August 2023. “One of the most beautiful lessons my husband taught me was in a moment of a crisis, if you don’t know what to do, ‘Do nothing, just be still.’ I have chosen to heed his advice,” she told People in a statement at the time. “Thank you to my family, friends and supporters, for the countless letters, calls and messages that you have sent my way. It has truly touched my soul and it’s helping me get through the darkest time in my life. As many of you have told me, you are all in my prayers.”

Jacobs and Pickler met in 2008 through mutual friends. Us Weekly confirmed in June 2010 that the couple got engaged. “It’s true!” Pickler’s rep said at the time. “She’s super excited!”

Last month, Pickler returned to the stage for the first time since Jacobs’ death. “How we doin’ tonight, y’all? I’d be lying if I didn’t say I’m incredibly nervous right now,” she said while addressing the crowd at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. “It’s been the first time I’ve been up on stage in a while.”

She went on to sing her song “The Woman I Am,” which she cowrote with Jacobs. “My husband and I actually wrote this song together, gosh, over a decade ago,” she explained. “The last time I was here in the Ryman Auditorium was with him on a date night, and I know he is here with us tonight.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.