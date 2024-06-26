Real Housewives of New York City alum Kelly Bensimon ended her engagement to Scott Litner just four days before their wedding, Us Weekly can confirm.

Bensimon is “taking a moment to herself” before opening up further about the split, her rep told Us on Tuesday, June 25. However, she pointed to her kids, daughters Sea, 26, and Teddy, 24, whom she shares with ex-husband Gilles Bensimon, as her priority amid the breakup.

“I have decided that my two daughters are my priority and I won’t be moving forward with this wedding,” Kelly, 56, said in a separate statement to Page Six, asking fans for privacy.

Kelly and the financier, 54, were set to get married in Boston during an intimate ceremony in Litner’s mother’s backyard. The couple were also planning to host an additional, larger event in the Hamptons.

The former Bravo star has been busy planning their Massachusetts nuptials, joking to People in December 2023, “When this first started I was like, ‘I’m going to be so relaxed about this. I’m going to be like, the coolest bride ever.’ But then I started doing it. At this point, I think I might just become a total bridezilla! I just think I could really wear those shoes well.”

The couple announced their engagement in 2023 during a 4th of July vacation to Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.

“We hopped on a boat and I was driving him around [my hometown] and he was like, ‘Go to your favorite spot,'” Kelly previously told Us exclusively in August 2023 about the moment Litner popped the question. “Then he asked me to marry him. I [was in] a pink bikini … totally not prepared … It was very real and I think that there’s a lot of these weddings and proposals which are really Instagrammable and beautiful … but it was just very genuine.”

In September 2023, Kelly listed her New York City apartment for rent, asking $28,500 a month, and moved in with Litner.

Her wedding plans seemed to be moving along as she picked out three wedding dresses from Kleinfeld Bridal in New York City and went on an incredible bachelorette trip with her daughters to Sandals Dunn’s River in Jamaica.

“I’m getting married later in life and I never thought this would happen,” she told Page Six in June, adding that she almost cried while trying on her gowns. “I just would not change this day and the leading up to it.”