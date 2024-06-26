Kelly Bensimon made a name for herself on The Real Housewives of New York City, but now her broken engagement to Scott Litner is making headlines.

Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday, June 25, that Bensimon called off her wedding to Litner just days before they were set to say, “I do.”

The former reality star — who appeared on RHONY from 2009 to 2011 — exclusively told Us that Litner’s refusal to sign a prenup was “the ultimate red flag,” sparking her decision to end their relationship.

“I haven’t come this far in business and life to start making poor decisions because of a man,” she revealed. “He of all people should have understood the need to protect each other before we tied the knot. I’m truly shocked he refused a prenup.”

Litner, who is a financier, has not publicly commented on the breakup or the prenup disagreement. However, Us has learned a few things about Litner over the years that may give insight into his personal life.

Scroll down to learn more about Bensimon’s ex-fiancé:

1. What Does Scott Litner Do for a Living?

Litner has worked in finance for more than 25 years after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in international relations and economics.

He began as an associate at Lehman Brothers in 1998 before joining the JP Morgan team as an executive director in 2001, per his LinkedIn. Litner has been the executive director and sports and entertainment director for Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management since March 2022.

2. How Many Kids Does Scott Litner Have?

Litner has three sons from a prior relationship. Bensimon, for her part, shares daughters Sea and Teddy with ex-husband Gilles Bensimon.

3. When Did Scott Litner Propose to Kelly Bensimon?

Bensimon exclusively told Us in August 2023 that Litner popped the question while they were in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, that Fourth of July weekend.

“We hopped on a boat and I was driving him around [my hometown] and he was like, ‘Go to your favorite spot,’” she recalled. “Then he asked me to marry him. I [was in] a pink bikini … totally not prepared. … It was very real and I think that there’s a lot of these weddings and proposals which are really Instagrammable and beautiful … but it was just very genuine.”

4. Did Scott Litner Live with Kelly Bensimon Before Their Split?

Following their engagement, Bensimon told Us that the pair were “looking for an apartment” in New York City together. “I mean we’ve got all these kids of different ages so it’s going to be fun,” she said of the process. “I was thinking because my oldest daughter is 25 so by the time she starts having kids, we’re going to have grandkids. It’s just going to be like nonstop.”

In September 2023, Bensimon listed her NYC apartment for rent and moved in with Litner.

5. When Were Scott Litner and Kelly Bensimon Set to Marry?

The pair were planning to tie the knot on June 29, 2024, in an intimate ceremony at Litner’s mother’s home in Boston. The exes were also set to host a larger celebration in the Hamptons following the nuptials.

“Kelly is disappointed by this turn of events,” Bensimon’s rep told Us in June. “She was looking forward to an exciting new chapter in her life together with Scott when everything became clear to her late on Tuesday afternoon.”